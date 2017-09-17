Keane reveals game time the reason he rejected Man United

Everton defender Michael Keane revealed why he rejected a move to Manchester United, saying he felt he would get more game time at Goodison Park.

The England international opted against a return to United, where he came through as a youth player and made five senior appearances, in the close-season.

Instead, Keane, 24, joined Everton in a reported £25million move from Burnley, signing a five-year contract.

The centre-back, who is set to come up against United at Old Trafford on Sunday, said his desire for game time was part of the reason he turned down Jose Mourinho's side.

"They [United] were in touch with my agent and showed a lot of interest," Keane told The Times.

"They wanted me, but a few things happened and I thought Everton would be the best place for me to come.

"I thought I would get a lot of game time here, more than I possibly would at Manchester United, and that was a massive factor in my decision."

Keane added his love for United, the club he left permanently in 2015, had lessened after spending three seasons at Burnley.

"To be honest, having been at Burnley for three years, I wasn't a fan of the club like I used to be," he said.

"I wasn't as big a fan of Man United as I had been, so I had to sort of put that to one side and just think rationally about what would be best for me as a footballer.

"My family are all Man United fans so it was not an easy decision. My dad would have been delighted if I had signed for United. But he is glad I have come to Everton and not Liverpool, put it that way."