Griezmann: Wanda Metropolitano best stadium I´ve played in

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann labelled the Wanda Metropolitano the best stadium he has ever played in after leading his side to a memorable win.

Griezmann netted the winner in Atletico's inaugural match at the stadium, seeing Diego Simeone's side to a 1-0 victory over Malaga on Saturday.

The France international was delighted to make history at the stadium, which he said was the best he had played in.

"I am very happy to score the first goal in this magnificent stadium and hopefully many more will come," Griezmann said.

"We trained here on Thursday but we were missing the 12th player [the fans]. It's the best stadium I've ever played in. I hope they push us in every game."

The result continued Atletico's unbeaten start to the season as they moved into third in LaLiga.

Griezmann talked up the importance of the win, which came against a Malaga side who are point-less through four league games.

"I'm happy with the victory," he said. "It was very important to get the three points."

Atletico are back in action with a trip to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.