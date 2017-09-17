Dybala shoots down Messi comparisons after stunning Juventus display

Paulo Dybala insists he should not be compared to Lionel Messi following his spectacular hat-trick for Juventus against Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old took his tally to eight goals in four Serie A games this season as he inspired the champions to a 3-1 win in Reggio Emilia on Sunday.

Dybala has often been likened to Messi and has even been linked with a move to Barcelona to join up with his compatriot with a view to becoming his long-term successor as the Catalans' number 10.

While he is not unhappy to be talked about alongside his Argentina team-mate, Dybala says he wants to forge his own legacy in football.

"I'm very happy. It's always nice to get three goals," he told Sky Sport Italia following his 100th appearance for Juve.

"I'm Dybala. It's not that I don't like the comparison, but he's a legend. He has done things that no one has ever done in the history of football.

"I don't want to be compared to anyone. You can send the messages but I want to have my own career and win my own trophies."

Juve's win takes them above Inter to the top of the table.