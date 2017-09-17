Coutinho speaks out on failed Barcelona switch

Philippe Coutinho admitted that he was interested in moving to Barcelona, but vowed to give his all for Liverpool after a move to Camp Nou failed to materialise.
Barca had a heavy war chest at their disposal following the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record move and the Liga giants eyed Coutinho as a target to help fill his Brazilian compatriot's void.
The Reds rejected a series of bids from Barca, though, with Coutinho reportedly handing in a transfer request to try and force through a move to Camp Nou.
Barca suggested the Reds wanted €200m for the 25-year-old, a figure they were unwilling to meet – instead opting to purchase Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €105m.
Coutinho finally made his first Liverpool appearance of the season as a substitute in the Champions League 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday and started against Burnley in the Premier League three days later.
And, although he remains focused on life at Anfield, the playmaker has opened up about his failed switch.
"What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested, sometimes you don't, and in my case, as everybody knows, I got interested, my family too," he told ESPN Brazil after Saturday's 1-1 draw.
"But as I've always said, it's a great honour to receive an offer from such a great club like that, but it's also a great honour being here, Liverpool is great club worldwide.
"Now I'm here and I'll give my best, as always."
