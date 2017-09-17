An inspired Andre Blake ensured Philadelphia Union held New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw in MLS, but the result did little to boost the play-off hopes of Jim Curtin's men.
Jamaica international Blake made save after save at Red Bull Arena, notably parrying Derrick Etienne's powerful strike and blocking Bradley Wright-Phillips' close-range finish.
The goalkeeper contributed eight stops in all as New York were held despite mustering 16 shots to the Union's six.
Neither side hugely benefited from a point, however, with the Red Bulls in sixth - the final play-off place - while Philadelphia remain nine points off the pace with just five games remaining.
It's Andre Blake's game. 8 big saves keep this one level #DOOP pic.twitter.com/81eRV71VtA— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) September 17, 2017
|Real Sociedad 1 Real Madrid 3: Mayoral and Bale crucial as Zidane´s men return to winning ways
|Brilliant Blake earns Philadelphia a point at the Red Bulls
|Mourinho refuses to be drawn on length of Pogba absence
|One day Rooney will be back home, says Mourinho
|Eden Hazard set to make first start when Chelsea face Forest
|Conte hopeful Pedro injury is not serious
|Mourinho accepts four-goal thrashing harsh on Everton
|Former Inter coach Bersellini dies
|Borussia Dortmund 5 Cologne 0: Aubameyang, Philipp bag braces as BVB return to the top
|Lukaku celebration was just ´banter´ with Everton fans
|Manchester United 4 Everton 0: Lukaku inspires late surge to pile pressure on Koeman
|Montella breathes sigh of relief after narrow Milan win
|David Luiz was fouled by Sanchez before red, claims Conte
|Wenger delighted with ´vital´ Arsenal response at Chelsea
|Arsenal first side to stop Chelsea scoring at home under Antonio Conte
|AC Milan 2 Udinese 1: Kalinic double opens account for new club
|We needed that after Liverpool – Ramsey proud as Arsenal earn Chelsea draw
|Roma´s Florenzi ´stronger´ for overcoming injury nightmare
|Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: David Luiz sent off as champions are held
|Carvajal signs Madrid extension until 2022
|Dybala shoots down Messi comparisons after stunning Juventus display
|Dybala inspires Juventus to best goalscoring start in 58 years
|Sassuolo 1 Juventus 3: Dybala marks 100th appearance with stunning hat-trick
|Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele out for up to four months
|Ozil out of Chelsea v Arsenal, Sanchez and Hazard on bench
|Premier League´s biggest teams want ´one of the best´ Van Dijk, says Pellegrino
|Coutinho speaks out on failed Barcelona switch
|Inter stronger than Juventus, argues Burgnich
|Stuttgart captain Gentner suffers multiple facial fractures in horror collision
|Lewandowski brands Real Madrid rumours ´nonsense´
|Those are my qualities – Paulinho proud of first Barcelona goal
|Wenger insists Sanchez is ´well-loved and happy´ at Arsenal
|Fabregas: Wenger like a father to me
|MLS Review: Valeri nets in eighth straight game, Atlanta held
|Keane reveals game time the reason he rejected Man United
|Koeman: Lukaku almost impossible to replace
|Premier League hardest to win, says Mourinho
|Griezmann: Wanda Metropolitano best stadium I´ve played in
|Allegri issues challenge to Higuain after Argentina snub
|We need to learn to break teams down – Hughes
|Pochettino urges Spurs to get over Wembley worries
|Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Sporting CP
|Conte: Bakayoko not yet complete like Kante
|Arsenal defeat a turning point for Chelsea´s title tilt - Conte
|Valverde praises powerful Paulinho as perfect start goes on
|Bilic seeks more from wide players as Hammers fire blanks
|Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga 0: Griezmann gives Wanda Metropolitano a grand opening
|CAF Champions League Review: Ekramy blunder blights Al Ahly
|Pochettino bemused by referee Dean after frustrating draw
|Klopp: Liverpool could have won every game
|Spalletti praises Inter ´leader´ Perisic
|Tottenham 0 Swansea City 0: Spurs wait for league Wembley win goes on
|Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start
|Muller lauds Bayern´s desire after Mainz mauling
|Barcelona fear hamstring tear for injured Dembele
|Proud Barry reflects on Premier League milestone
|Critics were wrong to doubt Barcelona´s quality, says Suarez
|Benitez calm as Newcastle fans ´think about Europe´
|Huddersfield denied clear second goal, Wagner claims
|Monaco 3 Strasbourg 0: Falcao bags brace as Jardim´s men bounce back
|We have found our game – Guardiola revels in another City destruction
|Klopp angry as ´dominant´ Liverpool held by Burnley
|Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw
|Getafe 1 Barcelona 2: Paulinho snatches victory but Dembele suffers injury scare
|Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise
|Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1: Spot-on Vardy earns a point for the Foxes
|Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1: Lascelles strikes again to make it three straight wins
|Watford 0 Manchester City 6: Aguero hat-trick puts Guardiola´s men top
|West Brom 0 West Ham 0: Fortune favours Pulis in Premier League stalemate
|Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti
|Crotone 0 Inter 2: Skriniar and Perisic deliver as Spalletti´s side leave it late
|Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut
|´Nervous, frantic´ Crystal Palace leave Hodgson calling for confidence
|Aulas fears for Ligue 1 balance as Lyon prepare to face Neymar
|Schmeichel & Ince reprise childhood match-up as Leicester visit Huddersfield
|Montella demands Milan response
|Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1: Roy Hodgson´s first game ends in defeat
|Icardi the best after Messi & Ronaldo - Crespo
|Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees
|Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane
|What a delivery! Watch Kurzawa hand PSG shirt to driver on motorway
|Seri won´t leave Nice until June
|Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
|Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
|I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
|Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
|Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
|No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
|Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
|Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
|Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
|Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
|Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
|Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe
|Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi, Guardiola warns Mbappe
|City ruthlessness reminds Guardiola of great Barcelona vintage
|Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte
|Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Ibe´s glittering cameo inspires Cherries´ first win of 201
|Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal´s Stamford Bridge struggles
|Hodgson claims Palace ill-suited to De Boer, but confident of survival
|Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
|Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
|Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
|Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
|Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
|Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
|Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
|Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
|Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
|Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
|Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
|Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
|Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
|Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
|I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
|Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
|Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
|Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
|Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
|Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
|Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
|Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
|UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
|Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
|Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
|This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
|Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
|I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
|Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
|Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
|Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
|Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
|Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
|Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
|Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
|Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay