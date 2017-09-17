Brilliant Blake earns Philadelphia a point at the Red Bulls

An inspired Andre Blake ensured Philadelphia Union held New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw in MLS, but the result did little to boost the play-off hopes of Jim Curtin's men.

Jamaica international Blake made save after save at Red Bull Arena, notably parrying Derrick Etienne's powerful strike and blocking Bradley Wright-Phillips' close-range finish.

The goalkeeper contributed eight stops in all as New York were held despite mustering 16 shots to the Union's six.

Neither side hugely benefited from a point, however, with the Red Bulls in sixth - the final play-off place - while Philadelphia remain nine points off the pace with just five games remaining.