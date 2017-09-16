Birmingham City have sacked manager Harry Redknapp following a run of six defeats in eight Championship matches this season.
Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Preston North End proved the final straw for the club, who announced the decision shortly after full-time.
Redknapp was appointed in April and helped the Blues narrowly avoided relegation from the second tier last term.
But they now sit just one spot above bottom-placed Bolton and have lost six straight matches in all competitions.
Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, part of Redknapp's backroom staff, will takeover as caretaker manager.
OFFICIAL: Blues have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp.— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 16, 2017
Full story https://t.co/D14GI1YQG0 #BCFC pic.twitter.com/qILDQpzshg
|Spalletti praises Inter ´leader´ Perisic
|Tottenham 0 Swansea City 0: Spurs wait for league Wembley win goes on
|Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start
|Muller lauds Bayern´s desire after Mainz mauling
|Barcelona fear hamstring tear for injured Dembele
|Proud Barry reflects on Premier League milestone
|Critics were wrong to doubt Barcelona´s quality, says Suarez
|Benitez calm as Newcastle fans ´think about Europe´
|Huddersfield denied clear second goal, Wagner claims
|Monaco 3 Strasbourg 0: Falcao bags brace as Jardim´s men bounce back
|We have found our game – Guardiola revels in another City destruction
|Klopp angry as ´dominant´ Liverpool held by Burnley
|Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw
|Getafe 1 Barcelona 2: Paulinho snatches victory but Dembele suffers injury scare
|Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise
|Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1: Spot-on Vardy earns a point for the Foxes
|Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1: Lascelles strikes again to make it three straight wins
|Watford 0 Manchester City 6: Aguero hat-trick puts Guardiola´s men top
|West Brom 0 West Ham 0: Fortune favours Pulis in Premier League stalemate
|Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti
|Crotone 0 Inter 2: Skriniar and Perisic deliver as Spalletti´s side leave it late
|Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut
|´Nervous, frantic´ Crystal Palace leave Hodgson calling for confidence
|Aulas fears for Ligue 1 balance as Lyon prepare to face Neymar
|Schmeichel & Ince reprise childhood match-up as Leicester visit Huddersfield
|Montella demands Milan response
|Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1: Roy Hodgson´s first game ends in defeat
|Icardi the best after Messi & Ronaldo - Crespo
|Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees
|Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane
|What a delivery! Watch Kurzawa hand PSG shirt to driver on motorway
|Seri won´t leave Nice until June
|Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
|Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
|I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
|Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
|Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
|No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
|Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
|Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
|Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
|Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
|Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
|Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe
|Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi, Guardiola warns Mbappe
|City ruthlessness reminds Guardiola of great Barcelona vintage
|Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte
|Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Ibe´s glittering cameo inspires Cherries´ first win of 201
|Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal´s Stamford Bridge struggles
|Hodgson claims Palace ill-suited to De Boer, but confident of survival
|Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
|Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
|Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
|Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
|Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
|Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
|Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
|Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
|Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
|Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
|Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
|Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
|Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
|Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
|I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
|Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
|Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
|Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
|Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
|Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
|Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
|Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
|UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
|Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
|Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
|This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
|Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
|I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
|Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
|Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
|Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
|Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
|Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
|Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
|Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
|Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay
|Atalanta star Gomez ´emotional´ after brilliant Europa League debut
|Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella
|Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time
|Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
|Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
|Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
|Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
|Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
|FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
|We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
|Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
|Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
|Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
|Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
|Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
|Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
|Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
|Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
|Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
|Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
|Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
|Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
|I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
|Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
|Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
|Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
|Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
|Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
|Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
|Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
|Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
|Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
|MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
|Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
|Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
|Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
|RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
|Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
|Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
|Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
|Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
|Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
|Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
|We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
|Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
|De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
|I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
|Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
|Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity