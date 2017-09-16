Proud Barry reflects on Premier League milestone

West Brom's Gareth Barry reflected with pride on his landmark outing on Saturday as the veteran midfielder made his 632nd Premier League appearance.

The 36-year-old moved level with the legendary Ryan Giggs' tally as he featured against West Ham, while his 600th top-flight start is an outright record.

Though the game at The Hawthorns ended in an underwhelming 0-0 draw, Barry still enjoyed the special occasion.

"It's a proud moment for me," he told BBC Sport.

"It is a huge number. It is lucky I have managed to keep fit throughout the years. It is not until I look back when I hang my boots up that I will realise what a big number it is.

FULL-TIME West Brom 0-0 West Ham



Honours even in a match which sees Gareth Barry equal the all-time #PL appearance record (632) pic.twitter.com/mVuHuiFGWu — Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2017

"I still remember [his debut] so well, so much has happened since, it has gone quick.

"I will stop when I stop enjoying it and I will know when I have had enough and can't keep up with the boys."

Baggies manager Tony Pulis believes the 53-cap former England international can play on for another three years.

He added: "He was a player I admired and respected, when we brought him into the club we realised how good he was.

"I am disappointed he is not just starting with us and is coming to the back end of his career."

Speaking about the stalemate with the Hammers, Pulis said: "We only had a couple of clear-cut chances, just two opportunities in the match against a good West Ham side.

"But we got a clean sheet and the players gave it everything, we just need a bit more quality in the final third. We take a point and move on."