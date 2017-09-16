Muller lauds Bayern´s desire after Mainz mauling

Thomas Muller has commended Bayern Munich's desire after the champions returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 thumping of Mainz.
Bayern were found wanting against Hoffenheim last time out in the league, losing 2-0 to Julian Nagelsmann's side.
That defeat was followed by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge criticising Robert Lewandowski for comments the striker made regarding the club's transfer activity, but any remaining troubles were brushed aside at Allianz Arena on Saturday.
Muller opened the scoring in the 11th minute with an effort that deflected in off Arjen Robben, who doubled Bayern's lead soon after, with Lewandowski's second-half double putting further gloss on the win.
And Germany forward Muller feels Bayern showed the commitment required to bounce back.
"Of course, we have had our plans but we have made mistakes in the last games," he said.
"Today was a game in which we got better on the pitch, and a bit better as a team.
"And we had a great desire to win again. Today the body language has fit one hundred percent, now we have to try to take that showing into the next games."
13 - All 13 outfield players of @FCBayernEN had a hand in at least 1 shot against Mainz 05. Attack. #FCBM05 @FCBayernUS pic.twitter.com/Wu9RTT8u32— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 16, 2017
Muller's influential performance represents a return to form for the Bayern star, who has struggled to make an impact so far this campaign.
And head coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted to see his front-line clicking into top gear once more.
"We played well, with intensity. Our four offensive players have combined well and moved well," the Italian said.
"So we can play more vertically and were more dangerous. At the back we were well organized and hardly allowed chances."
