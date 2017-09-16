Montella demands Milan response

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is demanding maximum points from his side's next two Serie A games, starting with Udinese's visit to San Siro on Sunday.



The Rossoneri's impressive start to the season was halted last weekend with a 4-1 humbling at the hands of Lazio before a comfortable 5-1 win over Austria Wien in the Europa League on Thursday got them back on track.



Montella is more interested in what his side has learnt from the Lazio defeat than a routine victory in Vienna, however, and hopes to see his side put that into practice against Udinese and SPAL over the next five days.



"I hope that this defeat remains in our minds for a while, because you need the right hunger to win ugly," he said.





"Defeats can be healthy if they get you back on track. The important thing is to have that grit and determination, because you don't win games with tactics alone. I'd like us to win ugly a bit more often.

"Every match is to be approached as if it was the last. We really are just at the beginning of this season, losing one game in Serie A and winning two. We absolutely must get full points from the next two."

After Milan spent more than €200 million in the off-season, Montella is now in charge of a squad brimming with quality and experience.

He is not fazed by any added pressure, though, and is adamant his selection policy will give every player a chance to shine.

"There will be squad rotation involving everyone," he said.

"I like having [uncertainty over] the line-up to the last minute. Playing every three days means there will be room for everyone.

"I have the kind of players who allow me to change system even during a game. It is all in a state of evolution."