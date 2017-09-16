Related

Article

Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record

16 September 2017 10:48

Jose Mourinho has dismissed the notion that his impressive second-season record gives Manchester United an advantage in 2017-18.

The 54-year-old has never failed to win the domestic title in his second season in charge of a club throughout his career, having enjoyed such triumphs at Porto, Inter, Real Madrid and twice with Chelsea.

United have started the campaign in strong form, winning three out of their four Premier League games, and sit top of the table ahead of Sunday's meeting with Everton at Old Trafford.

But Mourinho is not sure his record gives his side an edge this term, telling Sky Sports: "I don't know why people speak of the second season because I won in the first season and I won in the third season. I don't really understand it.

"I just think that the second season is a good season for evolution in relation to the first season because in the first season you arrive and sometimes, like in my case, I was not even able to organise a pre-season because it had already been organised. I couldn't have one single finger of influence on it.

"When I arrived in the first season there was already investments made in buying players, changing the squad, selling players, that you probably would have done in a different way. For sure I would have kept some of the players that were sold, for sure I would not buy some of the players that were bought.

"In the second season, you have your influence at that level. You have better conditions to work and get those results. But you are playing against other teams whose managers are in the third or second or fourth or fifth seasons. So second may not be a big advantage."

Mourinho believes his side are now beginning to reach the level he demands after heavy investment in the close season and a shift in style since his appointment as manager in May 2016.

"At the team level, I am happy," he said.

"I think, after one year, we are a different team. Not just because we are playing in the Champions League, which is the competition for Manchester United, but because in the Premier League we managed a good start which put us initially in the top positions in the table.

"The way we play, the way we think football, the way the fans think, the empathy between the fans and the team, the confidence levels of the players, the footballing level I am happy with what we've done so far."

Sponsored links

Saturday 16 September

12:14 Seri won´t leave Nice until June
12:07 Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
11:49 Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
11:40 I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
10:48 Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
10:16 Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
08:19 No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
06:15 Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
04:35 Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
02:42 Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
01:11 Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
00:51 Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
00:14 Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe

Friday 15 September

23:30 Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi, Guardiola warns Mbappe
23:30 City ruthlessness reminds Guardiola of great Barcelona vintage
23:30 Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte
22:55 Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Ibe´s glittering cameo inspires Cherries´ first win of 201
21:54 Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal´s Stamford Bridge struggles
21:39 Hodgson claims Palace ill-suited to De Boer, but confident of survival
21:01 Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
20:56 Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
20:08 Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
19:29 Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
18:05 Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
17:57 Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
17:51 Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
17:41 Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
16:40 Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
16:36 Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
16:05 Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
15:51 Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
15:46 Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
15:38 Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
15:37 Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
15:23 I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
15:20 Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
15:13 Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
14:15 Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
13:34 Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
13:27 Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
13:26 Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
13:17 Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
13:08 Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
12:09 UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
12:05 Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
11:52 Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
11:06 This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
10:59 Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
10:29 I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
10:00 Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
09:55 Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
05:24 Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
04:18 Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
03:57 Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
03:26 Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
01:24 Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
00:55 Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
00:00 Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay

Thursday 14 September

23:39 Atalanta star Gomez ´emotional´ after brilliant Europa League debut
23:24 Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella
22:42 Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time
22:22 Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
22:19 Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
20:53 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
20:50 Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
20:44 Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
20:22 FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
19:38 We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
19:18 Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
19:15 Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
18:09 Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
16:59 Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
16:48 Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
16:40 Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
16:11 Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
15:56 Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
15:36 Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
15:33 Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
15:22 Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
15:15 Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
14:02 I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
13:49 Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
13:04 Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
12:55 Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
12:25 Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
11:27 Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
11:02 Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
09:32 Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
09:13 Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
07:11 Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
06:23 MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
05:24 Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
03:57 Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
03:07 Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
01:57 RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
01:44 Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
01:41 Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
01:31 Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
00:57 Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
00:45 Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
00:43 Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
00:34 We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
00:28 Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
00:23 De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
00:16 I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
00:09 Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
00:00 Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester United 4 +10 10
2 Manchester City 4 +8 10
3 Chelsea 4 +3 9
4 Watford 4 +4 8
5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 +4 7

Facebook