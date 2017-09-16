Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise

Burnley continued to defy the odds on the road with a 1-1 draw at Liverpool as Philippe Coutinho's Premier League return ended in disappointment.
Sean Dyche's side were woeful away from Turf Moor last season, winning only one top-flight game, but this term they have won at Chelsea and drawn at Tottenham.
History weighed heavily against them at Anfield on Saturday, with the Clarets having won only once on their previous 23 visits in all competitions.
But Scott Arfield opened the scoring completely against the run of play 27 minutes in to offer a hint of what was to come and they held on even after the hosts quickly gathered themselves to level through Mohamed Salah.
Jurgen Klopp recalled Coutinho to the starting line-up, marking the Brazilian's return to league action following his transfer request last month amid a series of bids from Barcelona, and the Reds dominated, but goalkeeper Nick Pope played a key part in the visitors' resilient rear-guard action.
After Ben Mee had a header cleared off the line by Joel Matip late on, substitute Dominic Solanke hit the crossbar from just a few yards out as Liverpool – who were held in midweek by Sevilla in the Champions League – were frustrated again.
It ends with a point apiece at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/NCMkroH4t2— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2017
Liverpool made all the early running, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dragging an effort wide and seeing a teasing cross blocked by Robbie Brady.
Salah had optimistic appeals for a penalty waved away after tumbling inside the box under pressure from James Tarkowski, with the Egypt international also heading over the crossbar from a tight angle.
As the hosts continuing to build up a head of steam, it seemed only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken and that proved the case, but not in the way anyone had anticipated.
Tarkowski's diagonal ball was headed across the edge of the box by Brady, helped by a slight touch from Chris Wood on its way, and the unmarked Arfield capitalised on some slapdash defending to calmly steer home the opener.
PIC: Scott Arfield takes the acclaim following his first half strike at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/sl5O6OSjXH— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 16, 2017
Liverpool's response was swift and decisive, with Salah collecting Emre Can's lofted pass and finding a way past Pope from inside the box just three minutes later.
Klopp's side should have gone in ahead at the break, but James Milner's cross just eluded Daniel Sturridge as he raced into the six-yard box.
The second half picked up were the first had left off, with Liverpool probing and Burnley trying to contain them.
Coutinho flashed a long-range attempt over the crossbar, while Pope escaped unpunished after spilling Can's low drive before producing a fine stop from Sturridge's strike.
A timely intervention from Tarkowski thwarted Milner as he looked to volley goalwards, with the visitors looking increasingly stretched at the back.
Incredibly, Mee could have put Burnley ahead again in the final 10 minutes, but his looping header was nodded over the bar by Matip, with Simon Mignolet beaten.
The off-colour Coutinho was replaced by Solanke late on and the substitute could have turned one point into three, but he contrived to hit the woodwork with the goal gaping.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Liverpool became the fourth team to win 1000 points in Premier League home games (Man Utd 1136, Arsenal 1044, Chelsea 1026).
- The Reds had 35 attempts on goal – since 2003-04, they’ve only had more in a single Premier League match once (37 vs Everton, April 2016).
- Burnley have scored in consecutive league games at Anfield for the first time since August 1969.
- Emre Can has provided as many assists in his four Premier League games this season as he had in his previous 89 combined in the competition (2).
- Liverpool have averaged 72 per cent possession over their last three Premier League games against Burnley, but have only managed to win one of those games (D1 L1).
- Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool’s top scorer in all competitions this season with five goals.
|Conte: Bakayoko not yet complete like Kante
|Arsenal defeat a turning point for Chelsea´s title tilt - Conte
|Valverde praises powerful Paulinho as perfect start goes on
|Bilic seeks more from wide players as Hammers fire blanks
|Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga 0: Griezmann gives Wanda Metropolitano a grand opening
|CAF Champions League Review: Ekramy blunder blights Al Ahly
|Pochettino bemused by referee Dean after frustrating draw
|Klopp: Liverpool could have won every game
|Spalletti praises Inter ´leader´ Perisic
|Tottenham 0 Swansea City 0: Spurs wait for league Wembley win goes on
|Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start
|Muller lauds Bayern´s desire after Mainz mauling
|Barcelona fear hamstring tear for injured Dembele
|Proud Barry reflects on Premier League milestone
|Critics were wrong to doubt Barcelona´s quality, says Suarez
|Benitez calm as Newcastle fans ´think about Europe´
|Huddersfield denied clear second goal, Wagner claims
|Monaco 3 Strasbourg 0: Falcao bags brace as Jardim´s men bounce back
|We have found our game – Guardiola revels in another City destruction
|Klopp angry as ´dominant´ Liverpool held by Burnley
|Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw
|Getafe 1 Barcelona 2: Paulinho snatches victory but Dembele suffers injury scare
|Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise
|Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1: Spot-on Vardy earns a point for the Foxes
|Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1: Lascelles strikes again to make it three straight wins
|Watford 0 Manchester City 6: Aguero hat-trick puts Guardiola´s men top
|West Brom 0 West Ham 0: Fortune favours Pulis in Premier League stalemate
|Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti
|Crotone 0 Inter 2: Skriniar and Perisic deliver as Spalletti´s side leave it late
|Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut
|´Nervous, frantic´ Crystal Palace leave Hodgson calling for confidence
|Aulas fears for Ligue 1 balance as Lyon prepare to face Neymar
|Schmeichel & Ince reprise childhood match-up as Leicester visit Huddersfield
|Montella demands Milan response
|Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1: Roy Hodgson´s first game ends in defeat
|Icardi the best after Messi & Ronaldo - Crespo
|Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees
|Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane
|What a delivery! Watch Kurzawa hand PSG shirt to driver on motorway
|Seri won´t leave Nice until June
|Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
|Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
|I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
|Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
|Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
|No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
|Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
|Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
|Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
|Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
|Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
|Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe
|Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi, Guardiola warns Mbappe
|City ruthlessness reminds Guardiola of great Barcelona vintage
|Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte
|Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Ibe´s glittering cameo inspires Cherries´ first win of 201
|Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal´s Stamford Bridge struggles
|Hodgson claims Palace ill-suited to De Boer, but confident of survival
|Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
|Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
|Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
|Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
|Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
|Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
|Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
|Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
|Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
|Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
|Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
|Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
|Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
|Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
|I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
|Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
|Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
|Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
|Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
|Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
|Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
|Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
|UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
|Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
|Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
|This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
|Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
|I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
|Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
|Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
|Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
|Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
|Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
|Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
|Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
|Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay
|Atalanta star Gomez ´emotional´ after brilliant Europa League debut
|Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella
|Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time
|Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
|Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
|Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
|Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
|Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
|FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
|We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
|Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
|Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
|Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
|Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
|Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
|Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
|Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
|Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
|Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
|Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
|Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
|Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
|I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
|Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
|Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
|Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
|Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
|Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
|Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
|Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
|Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
|Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
|MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
|Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
|Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
|Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
|RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
|Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
|Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
|Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
|Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
|Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
|Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
|We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
|Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
|De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
|I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
|Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
|Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity