Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw

Leeds United's unbeaten start to the Championship season was ended by Millwall, as Wolves won at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City snatched a last-gasp draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Preston North End are just two points off the top after a second win on the spin, while Ipswich Town moved back into the play-off positions with a victory over Bolton Wanderers.
Sheffield United's three-match winning streak was ended by Norwich City, but the Blades cling on to a spot in the top six with Middlesbrough and Bristol City closing in.
LEEDS LOSS LEAVES THREE LEVEL AT THE TOP
Leeds have made a brilliant start under boss Thomas Christiansen this season, but were beaten at the eighth attempt at as Aiden O'Brien fired home 17 minutes from time to earn a deserved three points for Millwall at The Den.
That'll do!!!— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) September 16, 2017
What a brilliant performance from the boys. #Millwall pic.twitter.com/ZMEcD7tigC
Wolves followed a pulsating midweek 3-3 draw against Bristol City with a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest that leaves Nuno Espirito Santo's men second.
Diogo Jota was the hero with a second-half double either side of Mustapha Carayol levelling the scores for Forest.
Cardiff were on the brink of a second straight defeat as Gary Hooper made it four goals in four games with a powerful header from a flowing Wednesday move in the first half, but Sol Bamba's last-minute leveller left Cardiff level with Leeds and Wolves on 17 points, while the Owls drop to ninth.
BLADES BLUNTED, IPSWICH, PRESTON MARCH ON
Chris Wilder was sent to the stands as the Canaries won 1-0 at a Sheffield United side that had started the day in third. The Blades will now look to recover in next week's Steel City derby at Wednesday.
64' The manager has been removed from the technical area after going into the Norwich technical area to return the ball #twitterblades— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) September 16, 2017
Daniel Johnson, Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen all scored as Preston – who are fourth – ran out 3-1 winners at Birmingham City, while Bolton Wanderers remain winless this term after going down 2-0 at fifth-place Ipswich.
Britt Assombalonga scored the winner as Middlesbrough twice came from behind to beat QPR 3-2 and move within a point of the play-offs, while Bristol City are eighth after battering Derby County 4-1.
MEYLER DENIES BLACK CATS, BURTON SECURE TIMELY WIN
Sunderland appeared on course for just a second league win of the campaign before David Meyler's 82nd-minute strike earned Hull City a 1-1 draw.
| @DavidMeyler7 celebrates after scoring the equaliser in today's 1-1 draw with @SunderlandAFC #HULSUN #WWFMatchday pic.twitter.com/kNEZDx2ULd— Hull City (@HullCity) September 16, 2017
Burton did secure a second league win, though, with a 2-1 triumph at home to Fulham, while Brentford drew 1-1 at home to Reading.
In Saturday's late game, Albert Adomah scored twice as Aston Villa won 3-0 at Barnsley to move up to 13th in the table.
|Spalletti praises Inter ´leader´ Perisic
|Tottenham 0 Swansea City 0: Spurs wait for league Wembley win goes on
|Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start
|Muller lauds Bayern´s desire after Mainz mauling
|Barcelona fear hamstring tear for injured Dembele
|Proud Barry reflects on Premier League milestone
|Critics were wrong to doubt Barcelona´s quality, says Suarez
|Benitez calm as Newcastle fans ´think about Europe´
|Huddersfield denied clear second goal, Wagner claims
|Monaco 3 Strasbourg 0: Falcao bags brace as Jardim´s men bounce back
|We have found our game – Guardiola revels in another City destruction
|Klopp angry as ´dominant´ Liverpool held by Burnley
|Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw
|Getafe 1 Barcelona 2: Paulinho snatches victory but Dembele suffers injury scare
|Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise
|Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1: Spot-on Vardy earns a point for the Foxes
|Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1: Lascelles strikes again to make it three straight wins
|Watford 0 Manchester City 6: Aguero hat-trick puts Guardiola´s men top
|West Brom 0 West Ham 0: Fortune favours Pulis in Premier League stalemate
|Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti
|Crotone 0 Inter 2: Skriniar and Perisic deliver as Spalletti´s side leave it late
|Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut
|´Nervous, frantic´ Crystal Palace leave Hodgson calling for confidence
|Aulas fears for Ligue 1 balance as Lyon prepare to face Neymar
|Schmeichel & Ince reprise childhood match-up as Leicester visit Huddersfield
|Montella demands Milan response
|Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1: Roy Hodgson´s first game ends in defeat
|Icardi the best after Messi & Ronaldo - Crespo
|Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees
|Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane
|What a delivery! Watch Kurzawa hand PSG shirt to driver on motorway
|Seri won´t leave Nice until June
|Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
|Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
|I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
|Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
|Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
|No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
|Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
|Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
|Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
|Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
|Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
|Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe
|Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi, Guardiola warns Mbappe
|City ruthlessness reminds Guardiola of great Barcelona vintage
|Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte
|Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Ibe´s glittering cameo inspires Cherries´ first win of 201
|Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal´s Stamford Bridge struggles
|Hodgson claims Palace ill-suited to De Boer, but confident of survival
|Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
|Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
|Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
|Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
|Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
|Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
|Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
|Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
|Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
|Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
|Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
|Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
|Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
|Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
|I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
|Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
|Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
|Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
|Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
|Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
|Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
|Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
|UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
|Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
|Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
|This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
|Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
|I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
|Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
|Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
|Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
|Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
|Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
|Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
|Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
|Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay
|Atalanta star Gomez ´emotional´ after brilliant Europa League debut
|Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella
|Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time
|Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
|Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
|Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
|Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
|Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
|FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
|We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
|Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
|Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
|Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
|Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
|Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
|Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
|Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
|Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
|Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
|Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
|Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
|Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
|I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
|Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
|Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
|Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
|Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
|Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
|Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
|Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
|Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
|Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
|MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
|Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
|Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
|Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
|RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
|Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
|Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
|Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
|Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
|Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
|Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
|We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
|Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
|De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
|I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
|Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
|Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity