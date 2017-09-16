CAF Champions League Review: Ekramy blunder blights Al Ahly

Al Ahly's CAF Champions League hopes are in jeopardy after a goalkeeping blunder from Sherif Ekramy allowed ES Tunis to score their second goal in a 2-2 quarter-final first-leg draw at Borg El Arab Stadium.

Abdallah El-Said opened the scoring for the home side from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, but Al Ahly left Yassine Khenissi unmarked at a corner 10 minutes later and he equalised from close range at the far post.

Three minutes after half-time, the problems mounted for the hosts when Ghilane Chaalali sent a free-kick looping towards goal from long range and Ekramy allowed the ball to slip through his hands and into the net to make it 2-1.

Walid Azaro spared Ekramy the ignominy of being responsible for a defeat when he latched onto the rebound from Saleh Gomaa's free-kick and drilled the ball home to ensure the tie is all square going into the second leg.

Meanwhile, USM Alger have their sights on the semi-finals after a 1-1 quarter-final first-leg draw away at Ferroviario Beira.

Oussama Darfalou scored a sensational opening goal – his 10th in his last 12 matches – when he turned two defenders on the edge of the penalty area and buried a shot into the far corner of the net from an angle after 63 minutes.

With one minute left before the visitors claimed a precious away win, Beira's Fabrice Kanda headed an equaliser to set up a tense second leg.