Article

Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti

16 September 2017 17:27

Thomas Muller offered a demonstration of his worth to Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti by starring in Saturday's 4-0 Bundesliga win over Mainz.

Bayern lost their last league meeting 2-0 to Hoffenheim and were unconvincing for long periods in seeing off Anderlecht 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, with a number of players making their frustrations clear on the pitch.

Ancelotti has been under pressure as a result of Bayern's sluggish start to the campaign, with Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann tipped as a replacement.

But it was Muller, who was dropped for the Anderlecht game and has expressed irritation at being in and out of the team, who starred in a performance that should ease the burden on Ancelotti.

Muller opened the scoring in the 11th minute with an effort that deflected in off Arjen Robben, who eventually doubled Bayern's lead after they spurned a host of first-half chances.

Robert Lewandowski effectively wrapped up the points by converting a magnificent cross from Muller, with the Pole then doubling his tally to add gloss to the scoreline.

Daniel Brosinski provided an early demonstration of Mainz's threat when his curling effort was turned around the post by Manuel Neuer, but the visitors' promising start soon dissipated and Bayern took the lead in somewhat fortuitous fashion.

Mainz failed to deal with a ball in from the left and Joshua Kimmich laid off to Muller, whose effort was deflected past Rene Adler by Robben.

Robin Quaison almost caught Bayern cold as he latched on to Levin Oztunali's throughball, only to be frustrated as Neuer kept out his powerful low drive.

Adler performed heroics to deny Robben and Arturo Vidal with a stunning double save following great work down the left from Kingsley Coman, who then appeared destined to double the advantage but succeeded only in striking the underside of the crossbar from point-blank range with the goal at his mercy.

Lewandowski then skewed wide with seemingly the entire goal to aim at, before the second goal Bayern's dominance deserved finally arrived via Robben.

Kimmich was again instrumental as he slipped in the Dutchman, who made no mistake in lofting the ball over Adler at the near post.

Just five minutes after the restart Bayern made the game safe as Muller's excellent low delivery from the right was calmly dispatched by Lewandowski.

The same combination almost supplied a fourth goal but Lewandowski narrowly missed getting on the end of Muller's centre.

Lewandowski then failed to connect with an overhead kick from Muller, with Fabian Frei providing Neuer with work to do at the other end with a vicious volley from outside the area.

Substitute Franck Ribery was denied by Adler at the near post before Vidal clattered a header against the crossbar, yet Mainz could not prevent Lewandowski from making it four by nodding in Kimmich's cross.

Sebastian Rudy would have made it five had his rasping volley not struck the woodwork and the only dissatisfaction in the Bayern camp after this performance will be that the scoreline was not even more emphatic.

 

Key Opta stats:

- Goalkeeper Rene Adler has conceded 31 goals in his last five BL appearances away at Bayern – an average of 6.2 goals per game.

- Robert Lewandowski has scored at least two goals in eight of his last nine BL appearances when scoring (six braces, two hat-tricks).

- Joshua Kimmich assisted three goals in his 54th Bundesliga game – the same amount as in his 53 BL appearances before.

- Manuel Neuer saved five shots – the last time he saved more was in February 2016 in a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg (eight).

- In his 100th Bundesliga appearance for FC Bayern Robert Lewandowski scored his 81st and 82nd goals – a new record. The previous record was held by Rudi Voller who scored 73 goals in his first 100 Bundesliga appearances for Werder Bremen.

Sponsored links

Saturday 16 September

19:14 Monaco 3 Strasbourg 0: Falcao bags brace as Jardim´s men bounce back
19:04 We have found our game – Guardiola revels in another City destruction
18:53 Klopp angry as ´dominant´ Liverpool held by Burnley
18:51 Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw
18:09 Getafe 1 Barcelona 2: Paulinho snatches victory but Dembele suffers injury scare
18:04 Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise
18:00 Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1: Spot-on Vardy earns a point for the Foxes
17:56 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1: Lascelles strikes again to make it three straight wins
17:55 Watford 0 Manchester City 6: Aguero hat-trick puts Guardiola´s men top
17:53 West Brom 0 West Ham 0: Fortune favours Pulis in Premier League stalemate
17:27 Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti
17:11 Crotone 0 Inter 2: Skriniar and Perisic deliver as Spalletti´s side leave it late
16:59 Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut
16:49 ´Nervous, frantic´ Crystal Palace leave Hodgson calling for confidence
16:27 Aulas fears for Ligue 1 balance as Lyon prepare to face Neymar
15:50 Schmeichel & Ince reprise childhood match-up as Leicester visit Huddersfield
15:46 Montella demands Milan response
15:38 Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
15:26 Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1: Roy Hodgson´s first game ends in defeat
14:40 Icardi the best after Messi & Ronaldo - Crespo
14:22 Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees
13:46 Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane
13:09 What a delivery! Watch Kurzawa hand PSG shirt to driver on motorway
12:14 Seri won´t leave Nice until June
12:07 Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
11:49 Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
11:40 I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
10:48 Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
10:16 Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
08:19 No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
06:15 Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
04:35 Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
02:42 Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
01:11 Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
00:51 Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
00:14 Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe

Friday 15 September

23:30 Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi, Guardiola warns Mbappe
23:30 City ruthlessness reminds Guardiola of great Barcelona vintage
23:30 Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte
22:55 Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Ibe´s glittering cameo inspires Cherries´ first win of 201
21:54 Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal´s Stamford Bridge struggles
21:39 Hodgson claims Palace ill-suited to De Boer, but confident of survival
21:01 Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
20:56 Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
20:08 Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
19:29 Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
18:05 Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
17:57 Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
17:51 Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
17:41 Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
16:40 Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
16:36 Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
16:05 Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
15:51 Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
15:46 Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
15:38 Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
15:37 Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
15:23 I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
15:20 Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
15:13 Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
14:15 Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
13:34 Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
13:27 Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
13:26 Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
13:17 Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
13:08 Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
12:09 UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
12:05 Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
11:52 Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
11:06 This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
10:59 Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
10:29 I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
10:00 Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
09:55 Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
05:24 Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
04:18 Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
03:57 Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
03:26 Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
01:24 Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
00:55 Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
00:00 Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay

Thursday 14 September

23:39 Atalanta star Gomez ´emotional´ after brilliant Europa League debut
23:24 Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella
22:42 Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time
22:22 Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
22:19 Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
20:53 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
20:50 Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
20:44 Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
20:22 FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
19:38 We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
19:18 Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
19:15 Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
18:09 Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
16:59 Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
16:48 Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
16:40 Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
16:11 Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
15:56 Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
15:36 Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
15:33 Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
15:22 Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
15:15 Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
14:02 I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
13:49 Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
13:04 Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
12:55 Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
12:25 Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
11:27 Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
11:02 Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
09:32 Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
09:13 Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
07:11 Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
06:23 MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
05:24 Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
03:57 Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
03:07 Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
01:57 RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
01:44 Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
01:41 Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
01:31 Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
00:57 Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
00:45 Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
00:43 Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
00:34 We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
00:28 Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
00:23 De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
00:16 I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
00:09 Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
00:00 Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity

Facebook