Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record

16 September 2017 15:38

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is set to equal the record for Premier League appearances held by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.

The 36-year-old is in Tony Pulis' starting line-up for the meeting with West Ham at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

It will be Barry's 632nd match in England's top flight, taking him level with Giggs on the all-time standings.

The former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton man will also set a record of his own as he becomes the first player to start 600 Premier League matches.

Facebook