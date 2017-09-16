Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut

Barcelona lost Ousmane Dembele to injury just 25 minutes into his full LaLiga debut against Getafe.

The initial €105million signing sustained a hamstring problem as he tried to back-heel the ball near the corner flag midway through the first half of Saturday's away match, which was goalless at the time.

Dembele immediately raised his arm and then sat on the turf as he pointed to the back of his leg. He then walked off the pitch.

There was a brief spell where Barca had to play with 10 men as they readied a substitute, the France international ultimately replaced by Gerard Deulofeu four minutes after going off.

Ousmane Dembélé has a hamstring injury in his left leg, more tests are needed to find out the extent of the injury #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/tekYrp6AHQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 16, 2017

The ex-Borussia Dortmund winger had made his first Barca start against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday, having came on as a substitute at home to Espanyol last week, his first game in the club's colours.

Barca, who went on to win 2-1, later confirmed Dembele, 20, had suffered a hamstring injury to his left leg and will be subject to tests that will determine the severity of his problem.