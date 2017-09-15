Related

Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte

15 September 2017

Alvaro Morata may have made an impressive start to life in England but there is more to come from the striker, according to Antonio Conte.

The Chelsea manager believes the Spain international not only has the talent but also the mentality to become one of the world's best in his position.

Signed from Real Madrid in July for a fee that could reportedly rise to £70million, Morata has done an excellent job replacing the absent Diego Costa as the fulcrum of Chelsea's forward line.

His header against Leicester City last Saturday made it three goals in four Premier League games for the champions, yet his manager still believes the 24-year-old is only starting to get to grips with his new team's style of play.

"Morata is a really good striker. Don't forget Alvaro is very young, I think he can improve a lot," Conte told the media.

"Despite him being a young player, he has played with Real Madrid and Juventus, in his career he's won a lot, I think he has great experience, great international experience, we are happy to have him in our team.

"We are trying to work very hard with him, to adapt himself in our style of football, our idea.

"For me the striker is very important, very important, but he is a good guy and he wants to improve a lot, he wants to become one of the best."

Morata will hope to continue his scoring streak when Chelsea host Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger's side have won the last two competitive meetings between the London clubs, including a 2-1 triumph in last season's FA Cup final that denied Conte a league and cup double in his first season in charge.

"I remember very well that game, we were also a bit… unlucky," the Italian said.

"If you remember, the first goal was very strange. I am sure that this goal [should have been] disallowed, instead, we started the game 1-0 down. Then we tried to change the game, then a red card, with 10 men we drew but then we concede another goal.

"When you lose there is always disappointment, but I think last season was a great season for us, a big achievement."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester United 4 +10 10
2 Manchester City 4 +8 10
3 Chelsea 4 +3 9
4 Watford 4 +4 8
5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 +4 7
6 Huddersfield Town 4 +2 7
7 Burnley 4 +1 7
8 Liverpool 4 +0 7
9 West Bromwich … 4 +0 7
10 Newcastle United 4 +1 6
11 Arsenal 4 -1 6
12 Stoke City 4 +0 5
13 Southampton 4 -1 5
14 Brighton & Hov… 5 -3 4
15 Swansea City 4 -3 4
16 Everton 4 -4 4
17 Leicester City 4 -2 3
18 West Ham United 4 -6 3
19 AFC Bournemouth 5 -6 3
20 Crystal Palace 4 -7 0

