Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino insists Harry Kane does not have to leave Tottenham to be considered world class after the striker's impressive Champions League double helped make Wembley feel like home.

Kane stole the show in Spurs' entertaining 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, producing two clinical finishes to boost his tally to six goals in his last four games for club and country.

Speaking in June, the 24-year-old voiced his desire to challenge the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or, and Pochettino believes he can do that at Tottenham, regardless of their collective success.

"For me there is no doubt Harry Kane is one of the best strikers [in the world]. In my opinion he does not need titles to show he is one of the best," Pochettino told reporters.

"It is true that players try to score to win and show good performance and in the end win titles. That is the aim for everyone.

"We are working very hard to try to first build our philosophy and the way we want to play.

"Then [we look] to win because the objective always is to try to win games and win titles. That is our ambition."

Kane's heroics helped Tottenham to what was only their second win in their last seven matches at Wembley.

Pochettino acknowledged Wednesday's victory meant "more than three points" ahead of Swansea City's visit on Saturday.

"I think it was clear that it was so important for us. It will help us to get our confidence and trust of playing there at Wembley, to help us feel that it is our home," he said.

"It stopped a little bit that negativity about Wembley. That was the perception. For us it was never negative, only positive. [The win] will help us in the future."