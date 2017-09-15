Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has again been overlooked by Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli for next month's decisive final round of World Cup qualifiers.
Higuain was axed for the recent draws against Uruguay and Venezuela which left Argentina fifth, clinging to an intercontinental play-off place.
Despite the precarious position, Higuain's two goals in three Serie A appearances have not been enough to warrant a place in Sampaoli's initial 21-man squad of overseas-based players.
Angel Di Maria, currently sidelined by a thigh complaint, has been named for the matches against Peru and Ecuador, while Zenit midfielder Emiliano Rigoni and Fiorentina defender German Pezzella are the only uncapped selections.
[ELIMINATORIAS] Jorge Sampaoli dio a conocer la lista de jugadores del exterior convocados para los partidos ante Perú y Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/gOqDz19R1J— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) September 15, 2017
Meanwhile, the news is better for a former Juve star with ex-Bianconeri playmaker Diego recalled for Brazil's dates with Bolivia and Chile.
Now at Flamengo, the 32-year-old ended an eight-year absence from the national team in an exhibition to raise money for Chapecoense in January before being left out of Tite's last squad.
But, with Brazil having already booked their place in Russia as group winners, Diego now has the chance to press his claims for a first World Cup call-up.
Argentina squad:
Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Agustin Marchesin (Club America), Sergio Romero (Manchester United); Federico Fazio (Roma) Emanuel Mammana (Zenit), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina); Marcos Acuna (Sporting), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta), Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica); Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Brazil squad:
Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City); Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Danilo (Manchester City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Jemerson (Monaco), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Inter), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain); Arthur (Gremio), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Diego (Flamengo), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Paulinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea); Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng).
