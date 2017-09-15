Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes

Mark Hughes is ready to move on from the handshake incident with Jose Mourinho – although not before taking a swipe at Manchester United's press department.

The Stoke City manager was snubbed by opposite number Mourinho after the 2-2 draw with United last weekend, with the pair having exchanged words during the second half of the Premier League fixture at the bet365 Stadium.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Newcastle United on Saturday, Hughes suggested the touchline clash had been blown out of proportion.

"Handshakes are neither here nor there," the former Manchester United player told the media.

"We should move on. Maybe after the game the media department at Man United switched on to full mode and got involved and didn't do Jose any favours, to be perfectly honest.

"I don't need to comment on it much more. Too much was highlighted after the game by their media department with a view to maybe cementing Jose's position. But I think they did him a disservice really.

"Yes, I was showing emotion. Jose was showing emotion. The cameras are on you. Truth be known, we are part of the show aren't we?

"It is what it is. As long as it doesn't step over the line, which I didn't think it did at the weekend. It was neither here nor there. We have all moved on, it was something of nothing."