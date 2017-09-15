Related

Article

Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight

15 September 2017 19:29

Cologne have apologised after their fans caused a chaotic delay in Thursday's Europa League fixture at Arsenal, but pointed out oversights in the Premier League club's organisation of the event.

An estimated 20,000 fans made the trip to London for Cologne's first European fixture in 20 years, although their ticket allocation at the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium was a mere 3000.

A vast number of those travelling fans found their way into home sections of the stadium, with the confusion causing kick-off to be delayed by an hour. Arsenal won the game 3-1, the contest passing with relatively little trouble.

Regardless, Cologne have condemned the actions of some supporters, who had tried to fight their way into the away end past stewards, while also questioning why their fans were not afforded a bigger allocation.

A club statement read: "Due to the enormous demand for tickets, it would have been sensible, not least for security reasons, to allow more than the allocated five per cent of stadium capacity to the guest fans. 

"It was apparent that thousands of people from Cologne would seek to avoid the restrictions and get tickets in every way possible. One such way would be through the help of Arsenal supporters, who passed on their tickets to the FC fans. Some as gifts, but some also for horrendous prices. 

"Arsenal FC has described the extent of this second ticket market as 'disappointing' and has announced that further clarifications of the circumstances will be evaluated.

"Despite the tremendous experience of both the London security forces and Arsenal as a permanent partaker in European football, the organizers were unfortunately not adequately prepared for the task. In our view, the security concept and communication seemed inadequate and the police force too small.

"That said, 1. FC Koln would like to unmistakably make it clear that there is no excuse or justification for the fact that a group of so-called disturbers threatened, insulted, and even attacked stewards and police officers without cause. We distance ourselves from this explicitly.

"These people are solely responsible for the fact that a football match with a special meaning for an entire region, as well as the courageous effort of our team on the pitch, had to be overshadowed by scenes that had nothing to do with sport and fair play.

"Although 1. FC Koln is not responsible for the acts of these so-called disturbers, we ask our English hosts to accept our apology."

Arsenal vowed to bar any of their supporters found to have passed on tickets to Cologne fans, adding: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our supporters for their patience and conduct during what was a very difficult night for us all.

"We know that many supporters experienced significant disruption getting to the match and also inside the stadium during the match. We thank everyone for their understanding."

Sponsored links

Friday 15 September

21:01 Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
20:56 Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
20:08 Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
19:29 Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
18:05 Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
17:57 Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
17:51 Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
17:41 Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
16:40 Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
16:36 Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
16:05 Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
15:51 Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
15:46 Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
15:38 Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
15:37 Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
15:23 I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
15:20 Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
15:13 Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
14:15 Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
13:34 Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
13:27 Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
13:26 Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
13:17 Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
13:08 Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
12:09 UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
12:05 Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
11:52 Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
11:06 This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
10:59 Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
10:29 I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
10:00 Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
09:55 Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
05:24 Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
04:18 Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
03:57 Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
03:26 Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
01:24 Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
00:55 Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
00:00 Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay

Thursday 14 September

23:39 Atalanta star Gomez ´emotional´ after brilliant Europa League debut
23:24 Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella
22:42 Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time
22:22 Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
22:19 Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
20:53 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
20:50 Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
20:44 Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
20:22 FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
19:38 We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
19:18 Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
19:15 Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
18:09 Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
16:59 Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
16:48 Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
16:40 Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
16:11 Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
15:56 Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
15:36 Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
15:33 Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
15:22 Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
15:15 Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
14:02 I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
13:49 Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
13:04 Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
12:55 Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
12:25 Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
11:27 Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
11:02 Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
09:32 Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
09:13 Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
07:11 Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
06:23 MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
05:24 Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
03:57 Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
03:07 Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
01:57 RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
01:44 Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
01:41 Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
01:31 Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
00:57 Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
00:45 Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
00:43 Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
00:34 We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
00:28 Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
00:23 De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
00:16 I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
00:09 Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
00:00 Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity

Wednesday 13 September

23:54 Sevilla boss Berizzo reveals bizarre reasoning behind dismissal
23:49 Guardiola delight for Stones as Manchester City romp in Rotterdam
23:42 Insigne bemused by Napoli´s failings at Shakhtar
23:08 Entertaining Liverpool show fatal frailties
23:00 RB Leipzig 1 Monaco 1: Tielemans denies debutants victory
23:00 Porto 1 Besiktas 3: Turkish champions capitalise on Casillas blunders
22:58 Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kane double inspires impressive Spurs
22:49 Maribor 1 Spartak Moscow 1: Ref flare incident mars lively contest
22:45 Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2: Correa snatches point as Coutinho makes Reds return
22:42 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0: Returning Ronaldo at the double as champions cruise
22:38 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1: Taison and Ferreyra secure deserved win
22:35 Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4: Stones at the double as Guardiola´s men run riot in Rotterdam
21:04 I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
20:57 Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
20:46 Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
20:43 Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
20:33 Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
20:31 Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
19:54 Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
19:49 Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
19:35 Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
18:31 Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
17:37 Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
17:25 RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
16:40 Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
16:24 Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
16:16 Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
15:52 Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
15:04 Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
14:59 Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
14:11 Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
12:21 He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
11:37 Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
11:24 UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
10:40 Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
09:39 English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
09:00 Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
06:14 Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
05:20 Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
04:46 Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
04:39 Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
03:29 Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
02:57 Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
02:50 Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
01:38 Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
01:35 Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
01:32 Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
00:53 Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
00:37 Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
00:26 Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
00:19 We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
00:17 Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
00:15 Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
00:14 Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
00:07 Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
00:05 Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
00:02 Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG

Facebook