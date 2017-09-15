Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight

Cologne have apologised after their fans caused a chaotic delay in Thursday's Europa League fixture at Arsenal, but pointed out oversights in the Premier League club's organisation of the event.
An estimated 20,000 fans made the trip to London for Cologne's first European fixture in 20 years, although their ticket allocation at the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium was a mere 3000.
A vast number of those travelling fans found their way into home sections of the stadium, with the confusion causing kick-off to be delayed by an hour. Arsenal won the game 3-1, the contest passing with relatively little trouble.
Regardless, Cologne have condemned the actions of some supporters, who had tried to fight their way into the away end past stewards, while also questioning why their fans were not afforded a bigger allocation.
A club statement read: "Due to the enormous demand for tickets, it would have been sensible, not least for security reasons, to allow more than the allocated five per cent of stadium capacity to the guest fans.
"It was apparent that thousands of people from Cologne would seek to avoid the restrictions and get tickets in every way possible. One such way would be through the help of Arsenal supporters, who passed on their tickets to the FC fans. Some as gifts, but some also for horrendous prices.
"Arsenal FC has described the extent of this second ticket market as 'disappointing' and has announced that further clarifications of the circumstances will be evaluated.
"Despite the tremendous experience of both the London security forces and Arsenal as a permanent partaker in European football, the organizers were unfortunately not adequately prepared for the task. In our view, the security concept and communication seemed inadequate and the police force too small.
"That said, 1. FC Koln would like to unmistakably make it clear that there is no excuse or justification for the fact that a group of so-called disturbers threatened, insulted, and even attacked stewards and police officers without cause. We distance ourselves from this explicitly.
"These people are solely responsible for the fact that a football match with a special meaning for an entire region, as well as the courageous effort of our team on the pitch, had to be overshadowed by scenes that had nothing to do with sport and fair play.
"Although 1. FC Koln is not responsible for the acts of these so-called disturbers, we ask our English hosts to accept our apology."
Arsenal vowed to bar any of their supporters found to have passed on tickets to Cologne fans, adding: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our supporters for their patience and conduct during what was a very difficult night for us all.
"We know that many supporters experienced significant disruption getting to the match and also inside the stadium during the match. We thank everyone for their understanding."
|Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
|Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
|Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
|Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
|Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
|Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
|Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
|Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
|Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
|Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
|Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
|Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
|Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
|Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
|I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
|Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
|Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
|Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
|Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
|Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
|Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
|Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
|UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
|Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
|Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
|This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
|Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
|I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
|Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
|Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
|Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
|Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
|Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
|Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
|Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
|Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay
|Atalanta star Gomez ´emotional´ after brilliant Europa League debut
|Andre Silva needed Europa League hat-trick - Montella
|Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time
|Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
|Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
|Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
|Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
|Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
|FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
|We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
|Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
|Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
|Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
|Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
|Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
|Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
|Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
|Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
|Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
|Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
|Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
|Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
|I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
|Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
|Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
|Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
|Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
|Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
|Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
|Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
|Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
|Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
|MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
|Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
|Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
|Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
|RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
|Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
|Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
|Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
|Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
|Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
|Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
|We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
|Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
|De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
|I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
|Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
|Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity
|Sevilla boss Berizzo reveals bizarre reasoning behind dismissal
|Guardiola delight for Stones as Manchester City romp in Rotterdam
|Insigne bemused by Napoli´s failings at Shakhtar
|Entertaining Liverpool show fatal frailties
|RB Leipzig 1 Monaco 1: Tielemans denies debutants victory
|Porto 1 Besiktas 3: Turkish champions capitalise on Casillas blunders
|Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kane double inspires impressive Spurs
|Maribor 1 Spartak Moscow 1: Ref flare incident mars lively contest
|Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2: Correa snatches point as Coutinho makes Reds return
|Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0: Returning Ronaldo at the double as champions cruise
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1: Taison and Ferreyra secure deserved win
|Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4: Stones at the double as Guardiola´s men run riot in Rotterdam
|I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
|Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
|Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
|Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
|Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
|Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
|Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
|Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
|Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
|Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
|Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
|RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
|Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
|Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
|Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
|Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
|Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
|Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
|He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
|Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
|UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
|Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
|English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
|Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
|Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
|Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
|Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
|Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
|Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
|Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
|Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
|Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
|Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
|Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
|Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
|Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
|Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
|We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
|Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
|Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
|Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
|Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
|Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
|Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG