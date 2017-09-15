Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure

Carlo Ancelotti brushed aside speculation surrounding his future at Bayern Munich by confirming he is "very happy" at the Bundesliga giants.

Reports emerged this week that a clause in Ancelotti's contract could enable the Bavarian outfit to sever ties with the Italian at the end of the campaign, his second season in charge.

Ancelotti, who has dismissed rumours linking him to the Chinese Super League, guided Bayern to their fifth straight domestic title last term, but an underwhelming pre-season and a 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim last weekend has sparked rumours of discontent.

However, the 58-year-old has no interest in a premature exit from the Allianz Arena.

"I am very happy here and I would like to stay for a long time," Ancelotti told reporters.

"AlI I can say about my contract is that it runs until June 30, 2019.

"But I am not thinking about my contract at the moment. I only know that I would like to do a good job here."

Ten years of Lederhosen shoots!



Who else can't wait for Oktoberfest to begin? #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/lBbFeT9RgJ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 15, 2017

After a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday, Bayern will look to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga when they host Mainz on Saturday - the first day of Oktoberfest.

Ancelotti insists it will not be long until his side silence the doubters.

"We are not top of the league right now, but we will be soon," he said.

"I do not have to answer every critic. I know that many people always give advice and I promise I will have a big party for these people at the end of the season, with good wine and good food."