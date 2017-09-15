Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract

Toby Alderweireld just wants to help Tottenham win trophies as he leaves negotiations over a new contract in the hands of his representatives.
The Belgian defender's current deal with the Premier League club expires in 2019 and although Spurs can trigger a one-year extension, such a move would reportedly allow one of their key men to leave for just €25million.
Stijn Francis, the player's agent, stated at the start of September that his client deserves "a correct contract" or a move away from the club.
A relaxed Alderweireld, however, won't allow any uncertainty over his long-term future in London to affect his performances on the field.
"I am trying to focus on the pitch, trying to help the team, give my quality on the field – that's important and the rest will come," he told talkSPORT.
"I have my father and my agent who are sorting out that kind of thing.
"Me, I am here to play football, to win things with Spurs and to give my best for the team.
"I did that from day one and I will do it now as well."
