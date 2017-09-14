We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld believes the lessons learned from last season's Champions League group-stage exit were on display in the clinical 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

England striker Harry Kane scored twice as the home side got off to a strong start in a difficult Group H, joining reigning champions Real Madrid on three points.

Spurs were content to give up 68 per cent of possession in favour of hitting the Bundesliga side on the counter-attack and reaped the rewards with their first win at Wembley this season.

Alderweireld was encouraged by his team's mature approach to the contest.

"We did not play like children. We played like adults," said the Belgium international.

"It was not going our way but we fought, we kept compact, we tried to be dangerous when we came out. We did that in the first half and the second half was better.

"Everybody knew what we had to do. We have more experienced players and they know what to do now in those kind of situations. They keep their heads calm and bring what they have to bring.

"We have learnt from last season."

Mauricio Pochettino's men return to Champions League action when they visit Cypriot side APOEL in a fortnight's time.