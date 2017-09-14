Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has taken a swipe at "goalie experts" following his side's Champions League defeat to Tottenham.

The Switzerland international was criticised for his performance in the 3-1 defeat at Wembley, during which he conceded shots at his near post from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Burki accepts his performance was not up to standard but quoted comments attributed to Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, in all capital letters for added effect, as a means of hitting back at his critics.

The 26-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday was not our best day, was not my best day!

"But we'll keep our heads and here a few words for the people who think they are goalie experts:

"It's a myth. Something I have never understood. One day someone just came up with it and said a goalkeeper should never be beaten at their near post.

"Anyone who has played in goal knows it's a huge area and you try to cover the whole goal. You can't try and cover the whole goal and the guarantee the ball won't go in at the near post if it's a great shot. Near post, far post, you try to cover it all and you're not happy if it goes in anywhere."

The result leaves Dortmund third in the group after the first round of matches, three points behind Spurs and Real Madrid, who beat APOEL 3-0.