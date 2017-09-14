Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill

Arsenal fans may not be relishing Europa League competition, but Cologne's supporters are certainly enjoying their return to continental football after a 25-year absence as they turned out in force in the English capital.

The Bundesliga side last featured in Europe in the 1992-93 UEFA Cup and the travelling hoards are clearly determined to make the most of Thursday's visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Though only 3,000 tickets have been made available to Cologne, approximately 20,000 supporters are said to have arrived in the city for the game.

And they brought central London to a standstill as they marched down Oxford Street. Imagine the celebrations if Cologne pull of a shock victory.