Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract

Mame Biram Diouf has signed a new contract at Stoke City that will keep him at the club until 2020.

The former Manchester United forward's deal was due to expire at the end of the season and there had been some doubt over his long-term future with Mark Hughes' side.

But Diouf, who has played three of Stoke's four Premier League matches in 2017-18 and set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's first goal in the 2-2 draw against his old club last weekend, has agreed to extend his stay.

Chief executive Tony Scholes told Stoke's official website: "We signed Mame as a striker and over the last 12 months he has proved his versatility in a number of positions.

"He's an extremely important member of Mark's squad and we're delighted he has committed his future to us."

Diouf has made 99 appearances in all competitions for the club since signing from Hannover in 2014.