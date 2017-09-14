Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic suffered a torn adductor muscle during Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win over APOEL, the reigning Spanish and European Champions have confirmed.

Kovacic was making his first start for Madrid since last month's Supercopa de Espana win over Barcelona but was withdrawn after 25 minutes.

A club statement read: "Following the tests carried out on Mateo Kovacic, the player has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the adductor muscle tendon in his right leg.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."