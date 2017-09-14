Related

Article

Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw

14 September 2017 05:24

San Lorenzo drew first blood in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, while Santos and Gremio were held in their opening-leg matches.

Champions in 2014, San Lorenzo accounted for Lanus 2-0 in Wednesday's all-Argentinean clash thanks to a brace from Nicolas Blandi.

Welcoming Lanus to Estadio Pedro Bidegain, San Lorenzo took a lead into the half-time interval courtesy of Blandi.

Blandi opened the scoring in the 34th minute, weaving his way past Diego Braghieri before curling the ball beyond Lanus goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.

The 27-year-old doubled the lead six minutes into the second half, stepping up to convert his own penalty.

Brazilian duo Santos and Gremio, who share five Libertadores between them, drew on Wednesday.

Santos – three-time winners – left Ecuador with a draw and an away goal following their 1-1 stalemate against Barcelona.

Gremio, meanwhile, played out a scoreless draw at fellow Brazilian side Botafogo.

Sponsored links

Thursday 14 September

05:24 Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
03:57 Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
03:07 Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
01:57 RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
01:44 Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
01:41 Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
01:31 Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
00:57 Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
00:45 Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
00:43 Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
00:34 We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
00:28 Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
00:23 De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
00:16 I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
00:09 Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
00:00 Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity

Wednesday 13 September

23:54 Sevilla boss Berizzo reveals bizarre reasoning behind dismissal
23:49 Guardiola delight for Stones as Manchester City romp in Rotterdam
23:42 Insigne bemused by Napoli´s failings at Shakhtar
23:08 Entertaining Liverpool show fatal frailties
23:00 RB Leipzig 1 Monaco 1: Tielemans denies debutants victory
23:00 Porto 1 Besiktas 3: Turkish champions capitalise on Casillas blunders
22:58 Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kane double inspires impressive Spurs
22:49 Maribor 1 Spartak Moscow 1: Ref flare incident mars lively contest
22:45 Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2: Correa snatches point as Coutinho makes Reds return
22:42 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0: Returning Ronaldo at the double as champions cruise
22:38 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1: Taison and Ferreyra secure deserved win
22:35 Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4: Stones at the double as Guardiola´s men run riot in Rotterdam
21:04 I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
20:57 Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
20:46 Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
20:43 Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
20:33 Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
20:31 Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
19:54 Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
19:49 Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
19:35 Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
18:31 Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
17:37 Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
17:25 RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
16:40 Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
16:24 Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
16:16 Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
15:52 Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
15:04 Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
14:59 Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
14:11 Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
12:21 He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
11:37 Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
11:24 UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
10:40 Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
09:39 English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
09:00 Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
06:14 Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
05:20 Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
04:46 Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
04:39 Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
03:29 Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
02:57 Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
02:50 Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
01:38 Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
01:35 Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
01:32 Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
00:53 Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
00:37 Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
00:26 Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
00:19 We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
00:17 Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
00:15 Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
00:14 Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
00:07 Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
00:05 Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
00:02 Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG

Tuesday 12 September

23:51 Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
23:37 Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
23:31 Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
23:19 Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
23:16 We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
23:05 Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
22:56 Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
22:55 Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
22:52 Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
22:49 Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
22:45 Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
22:40 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
22:37 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
21:39 Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
21:23 Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
21:18 South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
21:12 Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
21:00 We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
20:58 From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
20:41 Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
20:37 Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
20:20 Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
20:17 Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
20:17 Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
19:52 Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
19:18 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
18:02 Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
17:42 AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
17:18 Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
17:07 Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
16:39 Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
16:15 Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
15:55 Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
15:29 Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
13:34 Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
13:23 Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
12:14 Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
10:42 Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
10:15 Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
09:54 Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
06:48 Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
03:56 Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
03:14 Butland deserves England start – Hughes
02:16 Asensio not interested in PSG move
01:25 Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
00:06 ´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers

Facebook