Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid

The first stone was laid at the site of Barcelona's Estadi Johan Cruyff on Thursday, as the club provided a first look at what the new stadium will look like.

Barca opted to the name the new stadium, which will play host to home games for Barcelona B and Barcelona Femeni, after former club great Cruyff, who died in March last year.

Cruyff joined Barca from Ajax in 1973 and, though he only won one LaLiga title and a sole Copa del Rey as a player at Camp Nou, he returned as a manager and delivered four league titles and the Catalans' first European Cup success, while also instituting the La Masia academy that has produced a host of incredible talents such as Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

From October 25, Ajax's Amsterdam ArenA will be known as Johan Cruijff ArenA and Barca provided a walkthrough of the other venue that will bear his name on Twitter.