Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory

Hakan Calhanoglu and hat-trick hero Andre Silva starred as AC Milan bounced back from their first defeat of the campaign with the 5-1 thrashing of Austria Wien in their Europa League Group D opener.
The Rossoneri shot out of the blocks in Vienna as Calhanoglu netted the opener before twice laying on first-half goals for Silva, who completed his treble after the break, with substitute Suso adding a fifth.
Vincenzo Montella's men had made a bright start to the season, with six straight wins including Europa League qualifiers, but that run was halted in spectacular fashion with a 4-1 Serie A loss at Lazio on Sunday.
However, returning to the full draw of European competition after three years away, Milan hit their stride again here with a dominant display.
Wien simply had no answer for Calhanoglu or the movement of forward pair Silva and Nikola Kalinic - making his full Rossoneri debut - in a one-sided opening 45 minutes, but they did muster a response shortly after the restart with Alexander Borkovic's header.
Silva's third - his fifth of the campaign - followed, however, and Suso arrived from the bench to instantly add his own name to the scoresheet, capping a fine win.
1 - André Silva is the first AC Milan to score a hat-trick in European competitions since Kaká vs Anderlecht in 2006. Tris #AustriaWienMilan pic.twitter.com/DlmaZ3SXgh— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 14, 2017
Only a smart low Osman Hadzikic stop kept Calhanoglu from opening the scoring with Milan's first attack after he had ghosted onto the end of Ignazio Abate's cross.
But the Turkey international did not have to wait long to break the deadlock, leading a counter and trading passes with Kalinic before blasting a strike across Hadzikic into the top-right corner.
And Calhanoglu was quickly involved again to tee up the second. Refusing to give up on Franck Kessie's pass, the former Bayer Leverkusen man scooped the ball away from Abdul Mohammed to slip in Silva for a cool finish.
Gianluigi Donnarumma was almost caught out by Christoph Monschein's touch from a Raphael Holzhauser free-kick, but yet another Calhanoglu-inspired break soon led to the third goal before the 20-minute mark.
Another wonderful pass picked out Silva on the run, with Kalinic this time peeling away to create a distraction, and Hadzikic was easily beaten again.
These two seem to be on tonight! / Attenti a quei due! #AUSACM 0-3 pic.twitter.com/FidKqmBLiy— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 14, 2017
Wien kept the visitors out until the interval, though, and then, after testing Donnarumma through Lee Jin-Hyun, hit back with a stooping Borkovic header.
Kalinic and Calhanoglu each then fired efforts off target, but it was Silva, receiving a cute Kessie pass, who restored the three-goal lead and earned the matchball with Milan's first European hat-trick in almost 11 years.
Suso - Kalinic's replacement - had been on the pitch for just over a minute when his long-range blast deflected off Mohammed and over Hadzikic for the fifth and final goal.
Key Opta stats:
- The last time AC Milan scored 5+ goals away from home in European competitions was in October 1993, against Copenhagen.
- The Rossoneri have scored 15 goals over the five Europa League matches they have played this season, conceding only one in the process.
- Hakan Calhanoglu has both scored and delivered an assist for the third time in European competitions: the previous two were for Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 (vs BATE Borisov) and 2015 (vs CSKA Moscow).
- Suso netted his first goal in Europa League, he already featured in this competition, with Liverpool back in 2012-13.
|Montella´s Milan striving for perfection after big win
|Koeman takes blame for Everton´s dismal Europa League display
|Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5: Calhanoglu and Silva lead brilliant Rossoneri to victory
|Atalanta 3 Everton 0: La Dea thrive on European return
|Arsenal-Cologne clash delayed amid safety concerns
|FIFA shakes up World Cup draw method
|We played like adults - Alderweireld impressed with mature Tottenham
|Roma president Pallotta happy with patient approach
|Real Madrid confirm Kovacic adductor injury
|Thousands of Cologne fans bring central London to standstill
|Spartak hit with two charges over ref flare incident
|Stoke reward Diouf with new three-year contract
|Under-fire Burki hits back at ´goalie experts´ after Tottenham defeat
|Silva limbo remains at Leicester as Gray nears new deal
|Barca provide look at Estadi Johan Cruyff as first stone is laid
|Marcelo worried by Bale boos at Real Madrid
|Isco signs new Real Madrid contract
|Keane: Costa is a balloon but Kane can match Ronaldo
|Heaton set for four-month absence after shoulder surgery
|I hope I don´t wake up and realise it was a dream - Zappacosta revels in Stamford Bridge debut
|Silva talks up fitness after Manchester City´s Champions League rout
|Manchester United loanee Pereira not hurt by Mourinho rebuke
|Lingard: I learned something every day from Rooney
|Real Madrid set to sign rising star Rodrigo Rodrigues
|Signings won´t solve Liverpool defensive woes, says Klopp
|Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking
|Pogba positive amid fears of six-week injury absence
|Ronaldo the ´soul´ of Real Madrid, beams Ceballos after Champions League return
|Wenger: Contract talks with Ozil have slowed down
|MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win
|Copa Libertadores Review: Advantage San Lorenzo in QFs as Santos and Gremio draw
|Casemiro hails Ronaldo, backs Bale
|Chapecoense survivor Ruschel makes competitive return
|RB Leipzig were nervous in Champions League opener, says Hasenhuttl
|Kane one of world´s best strikers – Pochettino
|Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst rues Manchester City´s early salvo
|Ronaldo: Champions League is Real Madrid´s competition
|Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
|Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
|Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
|We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
|Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
|De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
|I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
|Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
|Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity
|Sevilla boss Berizzo reveals bizarre reasoning behind dismissal
|Guardiola delight for Stones as Manchester City romp in Rotterdam
|Insigne bemused by Napoli´s failings at Shakhtar
|Entertaining Liverpool show fatal frailties
|RB Leipzig 1 Monaco 1: Tielemans denies debutants victory
|Porto 1 Besiktas 3: Turkish champions capitalise on Casillas blunders
|Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kane double inspires impressive Spurs
|Maribor 1 Spartak Moscow 1: Ref flare incident mars lively contest
|Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2: Correa snatches point as Coutinho makes Reds return
|Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0: Returning Ronaldo at the double as champions cruise
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1: Taison and Ferreyra secure deserved win
|Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4: Stones at the double as Guardiola´s men run riot in Rotterdam
|I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
|Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
|Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
|Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
|Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
|Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
|Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
|Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
|Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
|Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
|Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
|RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
|Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
|Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
|Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
|Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
|Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
|Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
|He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
|Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
|UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
|Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
|English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
|Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
|Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
|Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
|Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
|Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
|Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
|Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
|Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
|Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
|Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
|Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
|Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
|Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
|Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
|We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
|Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
|Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
|Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
|Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
|Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
|Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG
|Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
|Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
|Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
|Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
|We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
|Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
|Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
|Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
|Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
|Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
|Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
|Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
|Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
|Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
|Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
|South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
|Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
|We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
|From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
|Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
|Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
|Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
|Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
|Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
|Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
|Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
|AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
|Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
|Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
|Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
|Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
|Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
|Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
|Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
|Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
|Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
|Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
|Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
|Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
|Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
|Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
|Butland deserves England start – Hughes
|Asensio not interested in PSG move
|Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
|´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers