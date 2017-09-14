Atletico train at Wanda Metropolitano for the first time

Atletico Madrid trained at their new Wanda Metropolitano home for the first time on Thursday.

Diego Simeone's side left the Vicente Calderon at the end of last season ahead of moving to the rebuilt 67,000-seater stadium.

Atleti have begun the campaign with a trio of away LaLiga matches, collecting five points, as the finishing touches were put to the Metropolitano.

But the ground is now ready for Sunday's visit of Malaga and Atleti have taken to the field for the first time in preparation for the inaugural match.