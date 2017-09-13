Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kane double inspires impressive Spurs

A Harry Kane brace inspired Tottenham to an impressive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League Group H clash.

Fresh from a double against Everton at the weekend, Kane was in imperious form throughout to guide Spurs to what could be an important win in a pool also containing defending champions Real Madrid.

Son Heung-min lit the blue touch paper for a pulsating opening 15 minutes by scoring his first goal of the season after just four minutes.





Dortmund pulled level through Andriy Yarmolenko's sumptuous effort before Kane restored Tottenham's lead three minutes later with a fierce drive.

The visitors twice had goals incorrectly ruled out for offside before Kane scored his second to wrap up the three points for Spurs, who had Jan Vertonghen sent off late on for two yellow cards.

It marks just the second time Spurs have won a 'home' match at Wembley in seven attempts dating back to using the national stadium for last season's Champions League and they will be confident of collecting maximum points when they travel to Cyprus in a fortnight to face APOEL, while Dortmund host Madrid at Signal Iduna Park.

7 - Heung-Min Son (@SpursOfficial) scored 7 goals in 9 competitive games against Borussia Dortmund. Scorer. #THFCBVB pic.twitter.com/Hm4Q9NUO4l — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 13, 2017

Serge Aurier was named in Spurs' starting XI for the first time since his move from Paris Saint-Germain and the Ivorian saw his new team make a sensational start.

Inside four minutes, Son picked up Kane's pass midway into the Dortmund half before driving into the visitors' area. A step-over created a clear sight of goal and the South Korean drilled a left-foot shot past Roman Burki at his near post, who might feel he should have done better.

Tottenham did not enjoy their lead for long, though, as they were pegged back by a moment of real class from Yarmolenko in the 11th minute.

The Ukrainian latched onto Shinji Kagawa's pull back on the edge of the area and whipped a magnificent effort into the top-right corner, leaving Hugo Lloris with no chance.

Tottenham reclaimed the lead just three minutes later and once again questions will be asked about the weak resistance offered up by Burki.

Kane shrugged off the attentions of two Dortmund players to find himself in an almost identical position to where Son scored from. Burki evidently had not learnt his lesson and was beaten again at his near post by Kane's fiercely struck drive.

Dortmund nearly drew level again in the 35th minute, but young American Christian Pulisic was unable to make a clean contact with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's teasing cross from the right.

Pulisic then had a perfectly good goal ruled out on the stroke of half-time after Aubameyang had incorrectly been flagged offside.

Tottenham started the second half with real verve and both goalscorers missed glaring chances to add to their tallies.

Kane lashed over from Christian Eriksen's pass and then the England striker turned provider for Son, who somehow contrived to curl his shot over the bar.



Soon after, Aubameyang was again on the receiving end of a contentious offside decision to scupper his celebrations after a perfectly executed half-volley past Lloris.



Tottenham soon took advantage of the fortuitous break when Kane collected Eriksen's pass on the edge of the box to drill a low shot into the corner of Burki's net.





Lloris got down well to keep out Aubameyang's effort from a corner as the Germans tried to set up a tense finale, but Spurs held on despite the late sending off of Vertonghen.