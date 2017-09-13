Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory

Sporting Lisbon head coach Jorge Jesus lamented his side's lack of intensity in the second half of their 3-2 Champions League win over Olympiacos.

The Portuguese visitors raced into a 3-0 first-half lead after taking advantage of some chaotic defending from the hosts in Group D on Tuesday.

Seydou Doumbia set Sporting on their way after just 70 seconds before Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes got in on the act.

Sporting also hit the woodwork three times and were nearly made to pay for their profligacy as Felipe Pardo scored a late double to set up a nervy finish.

Jesus hailed his side's attacking force in the first half, but admits he was disappointed after the break.

"We scored three goals, but it could have been four or five," he said. "It was brilliant and we could have left here with a historic result. We left happy as winning is the ultimate goal, but it could have been better."

"In the second half it was the opposite - we did not approach the game as a Champions League team, we had no momentum with the ball.

"With this level everything can happen, but it has to be always. It cannot be just for 45 minutes. "