Related

Article

Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win

13 September 2017 11:37

Arjen Robben has criticised Bayern Munich for not scoring more against 10-man Anderlecht in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win.

Sven Kums had a premature ending to his match when he was sent off for conceding a penalty after just 11 minutes, with Robert Lewandowski burying the resulting spot-kick.

It remained 1-0 all the way until the 65th minute when Thiago Alcantara eventually doubled their advantage, stabbing in Joshua Kimmich's cross, with the young German then adding Bayern's late third.

Robben – who played the full 90 minutes – was thoroughly underwhelmed, however, insisting that Bayern should have made more of their man advantage.

"Normally if you win a Champions League game 3-0 it's good," he told reporters. "But if you get a penalty after 10 minutes, lead 1-0 and have 11 [men] against 10, you have to be more aggressive and confident.

"You have to show the fans in the stadium a good football game and try to score more goals. That's what's missing.

"I don't really know [why they failed to do more] and we have to question ourselves. We have to talk about this and we have to improve it.

"I mean, we play in the Allianz Arena and for our fans. If you play against 10 men, against Anderlecht, with all due respect, you have to score more goals.

"We haven't done this and that's a pity for us and for our fans."

Group B's other match saw Paris Saint-Germain romp to a 5-0 victory away at Celtic, giving the Ligue 1 side an early advantage in goal difference over Bayern.

 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 13 September

12:21 He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
11:37 Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
11:24 UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
10:40 Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
09:39 English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
09:00 Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
06:14 Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
05:20 Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
04:46 Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
04:39 Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
03:29 Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
02:57 Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
02:50 Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
01:38 Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
01:35 Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
01:32 Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
00:53 Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
00:37 Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
00:26 Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
00:19 We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
00:17 Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
00:15 Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
00:14 Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
00:07 Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
00:05 Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
00:02 Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG

Tuesday 12 September

23:51 Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
23:37 Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
23:31 Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
23:19 Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
23:16 We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
23:05 Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
22:56 Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
22:55 Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
22:52 Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
22:49 Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
22:45 Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
22:40 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
22:37 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
21:39 Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
21:23 Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
21:18 South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
21:12 Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
21:00 We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
20:58 From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
20:41 Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
20:37 Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
20:20 Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
20:17 Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
20:17 Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
19:52 Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
19:18 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
18:02 Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
17:42 AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
17:18 Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
17:07 Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
16:39 Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
16:15 Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
15:55 Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
15:29 Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
13:34 Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
13:23 Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
12:14 Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
10:42 Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
10:15 Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
09:54 Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
06:48 Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
03:56 Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
03:14 Butland deserves England start – Hughes
02:16 Asensio not interested in PSG move
01:25 Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
00:06 ´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers

Monday 11 September

23:57 Huddersfield boss Wagner: We were not good enough
23:35 I have felt the pressure for a year - Bilic delighted with West Ham win
23:14 We want to take it step by step in Europe, insists Emery
22:53 West Ham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Birthday boy Bilic sees Hammers get off the mark
21:41 Al Hilal 3 Al Ain 0 (3-0 agg): Carlos Eduardo´s hat-trick secures semi-final spot
20:52 Allegri wants ´aggressive´ Juventus ahead of Barcelona battle
20:36 Allardyce has no interest in replacing De Boer at Crystal Palace
20:28 Simeone insists Champions League glory is within Atletico Madrid sights
19:52 Dybala won´t rule out Messi link-up but remains committed to Juventus
19:23 City need ´a bit of luck´ to challenge in Champions League - Bernardo Silva
19:01 Aubameyang delighted with praise from ´hero´ Maldini
18:30 Valverde on the fence about starting Dembele against Juventus
18:21 Mandzukic out of Juventus´ trip to Barcelona
18:12 Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo´s Ballon d´Or credentials
17:54 Bayern players must take responsibility, warns Neuer
17:43 Ter Stegen not out for Barcelona revenge against Juventus
17:12 Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar
16:58 It´s a joke - Ancelotti rubbishes Chinese Super League rumours
16:30 Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy
16:14 Mourinho blames scheduling for English clubs´ poor Champions League record
15:43 Mourinho ´more than confident´ in Lindelof ahead of Champions League bow
15:36 We must not take stupid risks - Conte to bench Hazard again for Qarabag
15:15 Shaqiri urges Basel to exploit Manchester United´s ´vulnerable´ defence
14:41 Drogba impressed by Morata´s superb Chelsea start
13:56 Poor De Boer - Frank´s Crystal Palace misadventure in numbers
13:33 Poyet resigns after dismal Shanghai Shenhua run
12:52 De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace after worst Premier League start
12:29 Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel
12:24 Critics not hurting Bale after injury pain at Real Madrid
11:15 Christmas Clasico - Barcelona to host Real Madrid on December 23
10:15 United play more long balls than Stoke - Hughes hits back at Mourinho
09:59 Hazard cranks up Chelsea pressure in ´really important´ Champions League season
09:20 Guardiola: Aguero and Jesus have a ´top´ relationship
09:17 Wenger never contemplated sensational Man Utd move due to love of Arsenal´s ´values´
06:05 MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy
05:19 Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now
03:14 Kane can be Tottenham´s Batistuta – Pochettino
02:30 Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism
00:21 ´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge
00:18 I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola

First Division A table

# Team MP D P
8 Genk 6 +1 8
9 Kortrijk 6 +0 8
10 Anderlecht 6 -1 8
11 Lokeren 6 -4 6
12 Standard Liège 6 -8 5

Facebook