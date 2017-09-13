Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has demanded an improvement in performances as their sluggish start to the new season continued in their Champions League Group B opener with Anderlecht.

Goals from Robert Lewandowksi, who had been criticised by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge following comments regarding the club's transfer policy, Thiago Alcantara and Joshua Kimmich proved enough to get Die Rotten's Champions League campaign off to a winning start against Anderlecht, who were reduced to 10 men early on.

However, Bayern - beaten 2-0 by Hoffenheim in their last league fixture - were far from their best at the Allianz Arena.

And Robben - who got into a verbal tussle with Lewandowski during Tuesday's clash - insists Carlo Ancelotti's side cannot be happy with their display despite an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory.

"We have to do more talking on the pitch," Robben told Sky.

"There was no tempo or rhythm. We have to show more passion and be up for it so we can score goals.

"With all due respect, after the red card we should have played them off the park."

50 - #Lewandowski scored his 50th goal under @MrAncelotti - 34 more than any other player for @FCBayernEN since 2016/17. Unique. #FCBRSCA — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 12, 2017

Head coach Ancelotti, meanwhile, was more forgiving, though was left disappointed by the touchline antics of Franck Ribery - who petulantly launched his shirt onto the bench after been substituted late on.

"I expected a win and we won," the Italian told reporters.

"It was no top performance but it is the kind of performance we needed for this game. I am satisfied but we have to show better timing with our midfielders and the players in between the lines.

"Ribery was already booked and he needed a rest. I didn't substitute him because of his performance. Ask him if [his reaction] was okay."