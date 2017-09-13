Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0: Returning Ronaldo at the double as champions cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo put his domestic frustration behind him by scoring a brace on his Real Madrid return as Los Blancos began their quest for a third straight Champions League title with a routine 3-0 win over APOEL.
The Portugal superstar is still serving the remainder of a five-match ban in Spain for pushing the referee in the Supercopa de Espana, but Ronaldo made up for lost time by once again proving the difference at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Zinedine Zidane's side, without Karim Benzema due to a thigh injury, have been held to a pair of draws in their two LaLiga fixtures at home this season, but Ronaldo ensured there was little chance of a repeat against the Cypriot outfit.
The Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer netted the first in the 12th minute and put the result beyond doubt with a second-half penalty, his 107th goal in the competition.
Sergio Ramos' exquisite bicycle kick capped an untroubled victory and eased any lingering tension from the league stalemates.
With the 4-1 thrashing of Juventus in last season's final still fresh in the memory, Madrid undoubtedly remain the team to beat in a strong Group H.
12 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 goals for Real Madrid with his last 16 shots on target (all competitions). Monster. pic.twitter.com/seqU81niQ5— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 13, 2017
Ronaldo wasted little time in getting back on the scoresheet, announcing his return with the opener inside 12 minutes.
Spain star Isco led a quick counter-attack down the left and linked up with Gareth Bale, who supplied a superb low cross for Ronaldo to clinically fire home at the far post.
Wales winger Bale looked for a repeat assist shortly after, but Ronaldo this time headed the aerial delivery around the post from a narrow angle.
It was not all good news for Zidane early, though, as Mateo Kovacic was forced off with a leg complaint after 25 minutes, the Croatian replaced by Toni Kroos in midfield.
The hosts continued to monopolise possession throughout the half without managing to pile the pressure on APOEL, who set up camp on the edge of the area and were content to have conceded just a single shot on target by the interval.
Ronaldo looked destined to double his tally within seconds of the restart only to see his volley from Dani Carvajal's cross come back off the woodwork, with suggestions that the ball crossed the line waved away by the referee.
He only had to wait a matter of moments to instead make it 2-0 from the penalty spot, firing low to Boy Waterman's right after APOEL defender Roberto Lago was punished for a handball in the area.
The Portugal captain was soon denied claims for a second penalty as Zidane's side looked to put the contest to bed as quickly as possible.
Ramos ensured they did just that in eye-catching fashion just after the hour, drifting forward and producing an athletic bicycle kick from Bale's deflected header across goal.
APOEL goalkeeper Waterman did his best to keep the deficit down by denying Ronaldo a second at close-range, but by that stage the champions were well and truly on their way to the top of Group H.
Substitute Borja Mayoral looked to have made it 4-0 in the final minute of stoppage time, only for Ronaldo to have been ruled offside for his role in the build-up.
Madrid's next European assignment is a trip to face Peter Bosz's Dortmund, while APOEL will host Tottenham in Nicosia.
|Entertaining Liverpool show fatal frailties
|RB Leipzig 1 Monaco 1: Tielemans denies debutants victory
|Porto 1 Besiktas 3: Turkish champions capitalise on Casillas blunders
|Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kane double inspires impressive Spurs
|Maribor 1 Spartak Moscow 1: Ref flare incident mars lively contest
|Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2: Correa snatches point as Coutinho makes Reds return
|Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0: Returning Ronaldo at the double as champions cruise
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1: Taison and Ferreyra secure deserved win
|Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4: Stones at the double as Guardiola´s men run riot in Rotterdam
|I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
|Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
|Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
|Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
|Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
|Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
|Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
|Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
|Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
|Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
|Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
|RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
|Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
|Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
|Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
|Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
|Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
|Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
|He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
|Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
|UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
|Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
|English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
|Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
|Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
|Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
|Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
|Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
|Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
|Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
|Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
|Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
|Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
|Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
|Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
|Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
|Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
|We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
|Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
|Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
|Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
|Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
|Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
|Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG
|Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
|Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
|Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
|Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
|We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
|Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
|Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
|Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
|Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
|Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
|Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
|Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
|Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
|Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
|Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
|South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
|Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
|We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
|From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
|Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
|Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
|Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
|Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
|Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
|Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
|Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
|AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
|Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
|Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
|Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
|Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
|Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
|Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
|Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
|Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
|Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
|Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
|Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
|Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
|Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
|Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
|Butland deserves England start – Hughes
|Asensio not interested in PSG move
|Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
|´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers
|Huddersfield boss Wagner: We were not good enough
|I have felt the pressure for a year - Bilic delighted with West Ham win
|We want to take it step by step in Europe, insists Emery
|West Ham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Birthday boy Bilic sees Hammers get off the mark
|Al Hilal 3 Al Ain 0 (3-0 agg): Carlos Eduardo´s hat-trick secures semi-final spot
|Allegri wants ´aggressive´ Juventus ahead of Barcelona battle
|Allardyce has no interest in replacing De Boer at Crystal Palace
|Simeone insists Champions League glory is within Atletico Madrid sights
|Dybala won´t rule out Messi link-up but remains committed to Juventus
|City need ´a bit of luck´ to challenge in Champions League - Bernardo Silva
|Aubameyang delighted with praise from ´hero´ Maldini
|Valverde on the fence about starting Dembele against Juventus
|Mandzukic out of Juventus´ trip to Barcelona
|Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo´s Ballon d´Or credentials
|Bayern players must take responsibility, warns Neuer
|Ter Stegen not out for Barcelona revenge against Juventus
|Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar
|It´s a joke - Ancelotti rubbishes Chinese Super League rumours
|Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy
|Mourinho blames scheduling for English clubs´ poor Champions League record
|Mourinho ´more than confident´ in Lindelof ahead of Champions League bow
|We must not take stupid risks - Conte to bench Hazard again for Qarabag
|Shaqiri urges Basel to exploit Manchester United´s ´vulnerable´ defence
|Drogba impressed by Morata´s superb Chelsea start
|Poor De Boer - Frank´s Crystal Palace misadventure in numbers
|Poyet resigns after dismal Shanghai Shenhua run
|De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace after worst Premier League start
|Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel
|Critics not hurting Bale after injury pain at Real Madrid
|Christmas Clasico - Barcelona to host Real Madrid on December 23
|United play more long balls than Stoke - Hughes hits back at Mourinho
|Hazard cranks up Chelsea pressure in ´really important´ Champions League season
|Guardiola: Aguero and Jesus have a ´top´ relationship
|Wenger never contemplated sensational Man Utd move due to love of Arsenal´s ´values´
|MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy
|Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now
|Kane can be Tottenham´s Batistuta – Pochettino
|Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism
|´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge
|I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola