Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism

Kevin-Prince Boateng has hit back after being criticised in the media, claiming only a strong mind has kept him from being seriously affected by the negative attention.
The former Ghana international has struggled to fulfil his immense potential, enduring difficult spells at Schalke and AC Milan in recent years prior to hitting form again at Las Palmas last season.
Now at Eintracht Frankfurt, Boateng believes that his feelings have not been given any consideration when criticism has become personal.
"If you think about Robert Enke's suicide, one per cent of that was to do with the press and the whole hubbub," he told Kicker.
"If we take a look at all the articles which were written about me, who knows what I would do if I was not strong in my mind. There have been days where I have said, 'I can't go any longer'.
"I'm not only criticised because of my performances. It can happen that you play bad. Mark six [the lowest rating]? OK, I deserved it.
Training #prince17 pic.twitter.com/xEbq8LxfFt— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) September 12, 2017
"But when personal things are written to hurt you, that must not be the case. But we footballers are like robots who have to accept everything."
Boateng was suspended by Schalke in 2015 – with then-head coach Roberto di Matteo citing a lack of trust - and the midfielder admits he considered retirement.
"I thought about quitting," he added. "Why not? I've earned a lot of money, I saw everything and I have a wonderful family. What should I do anymore?
"But I only had these thoughts for two days. My wife said, 'You can think about the end of your career one day, but tomorrow you'll get up and go to training'."
|I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
|Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
|Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
|Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
|Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
|Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
|Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
|Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
|Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
|Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
|Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
|RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
|Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
|Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
|Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
|Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
|Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
|Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
|He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
|Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
|UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
|Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
|English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
|Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
|Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
|Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
|Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
|Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
|Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
|Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
|Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
|Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
|Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
|Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
|Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
|Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
|Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
|We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
|Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
|Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
|Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
|Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
|Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
|Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG
|Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
|Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
|Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
|Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
|We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
|Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
|Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
|Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
|Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
|Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
|Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
|Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
|Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
|Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
|Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
|South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
|Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
|We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
|From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
|Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
|Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
|Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
|Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
|Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
|Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
|Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
|AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
|Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
|Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
|Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
|Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
|Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
|Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
|Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
|Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
|Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
|Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
|Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
|Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
|Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
|Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
|Butland deserves England start – Hughes
|Asensio not interested in PSG move
|Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
|´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers
|Huddersfield boss Wagner: We were not good enough
|I have felt the pressure for a year - Bilic delighted with West Ham win
|We want to take it step by step in Europe, insists Emery
|West Ham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Birthday boy Bilic sees Hammers get off the mark
|Al Hilal 3 Al Ain 0 (3-0 agg): Carlos Eduardo´s hat-trick secures semi-final spot
|Allegri wants ´aggressive´ Juventus ahead of Barcelona battle
|Allardyce has no interest in replacing De Boer at Crystal Palace
|Simeone insists Champions League glory is within Atletico Madrid sights
|Dybala won´t rule out Messi link-up but remains committed to Juventus
|City need ´a bit of luck´ to challenge in Champions League - Bernardo Silva
|Aubameyang delighted with praise from ´hero´ Maldini
|Valverde on the fence about starting Dembele against Juventus
|Mandzukic out of Juventus´ trip to Barcelona
|Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo´s Ballon d´Or credentials
|Bayern players must take responsibility, warns Neuer
|Ter Stegen not out for Barcelona revenge against Juventus
|Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar
|It´s a joke - Ancelotti rubbishes Chinese Super League rumours
|Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy
|Mourinho blames scheduling for English clubs´ poor Champions League record
|Mourinho ´more than confident´ in Lindelof ahead of Champions League bow
|We must not take stupid risks - Conte to bench Hazard again for Qarabag
|Shaqiri urges Basel to exploit Manchester United´s ´vulnerable´ defence
|Drogba impressed by Morata´s superb Chelsea start
|Poor De Boer - Frank´s Crystal Palace misadventure in numbers
|Poyet resigns after dismal Shanghai Shenhua run
|De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace after worst Premier League start
|Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel
|Critics not hurting Bale after injury pain at Real Madrid
|Christmas Clasico - Barcelona to host Real Madrid on December 23
|United play more long balls than Stoke - Hughes hits back at Mourinho
|Hazard cranks up Chelsea pressure in ´really important´ Champions League season
|Guardiola: Aguero and Jesus have a ´top´ relationship
|Wenger never contemplated sensational Man Utd move due to love of Arsenal´s ´values´
|MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy
|Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now
|Kane can be Tottenham´s Batistuta – Pochettino
|Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism
|´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge
|I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola