Insigne bemused by Napoli´s failings at Shakhtar

Lorenzo Insigne had no explanation for Napoli's below-par performance at Shakhtar Donetsk that resulted in a 2-1 defeat.
Having been drawn into the tricky Group F, which also includes Manchester City and Feyenoord, in the Champions League, the Serie A side could have done without a loss in their opening game.
But Shakhtar were good value for the three points as they netted through Taison and Facundo Ferreyra before Arkadiusz Milik's penalty made a fight of the closing stages.
Napoli had chances to grab an equaliser, but Insigne conceded his side made errors across the 90 minutes that they must now address.
"We knew that Shakhtar were a good side as they have quality players in attack," he told Mediaset Premium. "I honestly don't know what we got wrong and why we played like this.
"During the week, we will discuss it with the coach and see what mistakes we made so that we can correct them.
Unlucky debut for the azzurri: #ShakhtarNapoli 2-1 #UCL #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/TH7yM6q8Wr— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) September 13, 2017
"Perhaps we believed a little too late that we could come back, but we had chances and didn't make the most of them. We had the opportunities to equalise. It's a pity.
"We've got to get our heads down and work hard to improve on the errors we saw today."
Maurizio Sarri mixed up his team selection, leaving star man Dries Mertens on the bench, but Allan – also a substitute – had no issue with the decision.
"We are all ready to play and therefore all ready to be on the bench, too, as there are many games," he added.
"I respect the decision of the coach. There are many quality players and we've always got to be ready."
|Klaassen´s Everton hunger not driven by last season´s Europa League heartbreak
|Porto boss Conceicao shoulders blame for Besiktas defeat
|Zidane hails ´best in the world´ Ronaldo after two-goal return
|We were not good enough defensively - Bosz
|Sarri stands by decision to rest Mertens
|De Bruyne one of the best I´ve ever seen, says Man City boss Guardiola
|I subbed Promes by mistake – Carrera
|Klopp: Liverpool profligacy not an illness
|Pochettino impressed by Tottenham´s maturity
|Sevilla boss Berizzo reveals bizarre reasoning behind dismissal
|Guardiola delight for Stones as Manchester City romp in Rotterdam
|Insigne bemused by Napoli´s failings at Shakhtar
|Entertaining Liverpool show fatal frailties
|RB Leipzig 1 Monaco 1: Tielemans denies debutants victory
|Porto 1 Besiktas 3: Turkish champions capitalise on Casillas blunders
|Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kane double inspires impressive Spurs
|Maribor 1 Spartak Moscow 1: Ref flare incident mars lively contest
|Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2: Correa snatches point as Coutinho makes Reds return
|Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0: Returning Ronaldo at the double as champions cruise
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1: Taison and Ferreyra secure deserved win
|Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4: Stones at the double as Guardiola´s men run riot in Rotterdam
|I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
|Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
|Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
|Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
|Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
|Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
|Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
|Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
|Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
|Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
|Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
|RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
|Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
|Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
|Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
|Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
|Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
|Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
|Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
|He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
|Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
|UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
|Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
|English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
|Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
|Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
|Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
|Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
|Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
|Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
|Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
|Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
|Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
|Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
|Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
|Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
|Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
|Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
|We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
|Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
|Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
|Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
|Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
|Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
|Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG
|Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
|Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
|Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
|Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
|We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
|Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
|Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
|Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
|Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
|Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
|Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
|Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
|Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
|Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
|Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
|South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
|Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
|We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
|From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
|Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
|Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
|Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
|Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
|Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
|Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
|Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
|AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
|Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
|Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
|Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
|Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
|Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
|Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
|Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
|Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
|Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
|Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
|Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
|Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
|Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
|Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
|Butland deserves England start – Hughes
|Asensio not interested in PSG move
|Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
|´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers