Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash

Ederson will make his Champions League debut for Manchester City at Feyenoord, four days on from being substituted with a head injury against Liverpool.
The Brazilian goalkeeper left the field on a stretcher after Sadio Mane caught him with a boot in the face – a rash aerial challenge that saw the Reds forward sent off.
City went on to make their numerical advantage count with a 5-0 win and Pep Guardiola has made one change to that line-up for the Group F opener at De Kuip.
Playmaker Bernardo Silva is in for fellow close-season recruit Danilo, meaning City look set to revert from a 3-5-2 setup to a 4-4-2 diamond formation, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus resuming their partnership in attack against the Eredivisie champions.
City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Silva (c), Jesus, Aguero #feyvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/hk9m3zoDoZ— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 13, 2017
