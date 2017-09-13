Related

Article

Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash

13 September 2017 19:49

Ederson will make his Champions League debut for Manchester City at Feyenoord, four days on from being substituted with a head injury against Liverpool.

The Brazilian goalkeeper left the field on a stretcher after Sadio Mane caught him with a boot in the face – a rash aerial challenge that saw the Reds forward sent off.

City went on to make their numerical advantage count with a 5-0 win and Pep Guardiola has made one change to that line-up for the Group F opener at De Kuip.

Playmaker Bernardo Silva is in for fellow close-season recruit Danilo, meaning City look set to revert from a 3-5-2 setup to a 4-4-2 diamond formation, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus resuming their partnership in attack against the Eredivisie champions.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 13 September

21:04 I´m not gunning for Ancelotti´s job - Nagelsmann
20:57 Man Utd boss Mourinho explains why Herrera was left out
20:46 Howedes held Arsenal talks before Juventus switch
20:43 Lindelof rates Old Trafford debut as ´very good´ following difficult Manchester United start
20:33 Maduro Mutko claims dismissed by FIFA
20:31 Kevin-Prince Boateng hits out at ´personal´ criticism
19:54 Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash
19:49 Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash
19:35 Yaya is in great shape - Manchester City star Toure defended by agent
18:31 Our story is not finished – Giroud explains turning down Arsenal exit
17:37 Ribery: Throwing my shirt not a sign of disrespect
17:25 RB Leipzig striker Werner plans future move to ´big club´
16:40 Nagelsmann opens door to coaching Bayern
16:24 Juventus´ De Sciglio escapes serious injury
16:16 Neymar insists Ballon d´Or win is no obsession
15:52 Wenger will not use Arsenal´s Europa League match as Chelsea excuse
15:04 Marcelo agrees new five-year Real Madrid contract
14:59 Urawa Reds 4 Kawasaki Frontale 1 (5-4 agg): Takagi caps amazing comeback
14:11 Ozil and Ramsey to miss Arsenal´s clash with Cologne
12:21 He doesn´t have to be crazy - Mourinho urges patience from recovering Ibrahimovic
11:37 Robben slams Bayern performance despite 3-0 Anderlecht win
11:24 UEFA opens Celtic disciplinary proceedings after fan attempted to kick Mbappe
10:40 Aubameyang eager to punish Spurs for failed transfer
09:39 English teams are second level in Champions League - Mourinho
09:00 Alli could break Neymar´s record next year, says transfers expert
06:14 Azpilicueta one of world´s best – Conte
05:20 Shanghai Shenhua coach won´t pick ´overweight´ Tevez
04:46 Mourinho fears Pogba may miss ´few weeks´
04:39 Marotta: Juve received no bid from Barca for Dybala
03:29 Conte unwilling to take risks with Hazard
02:57 Verratti hails ´exceptional´ Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe
02:50 Ancelotti plays down Nagelsmann to Bayern links
01:38 Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics
01:35 Neymar: Mbappe is great but will get better
01:32 Allegri slams Juventus defending in Barcelona loss
00:53 Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
00:37 Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
00:26 Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
00:19 We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
00:17 Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
00:15 Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
00:14 Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
00:07 Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
00:05 Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
00:02 Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG

Tuesday 12 September

23:51 Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
23:37 Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
23:31 Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
23:19 Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
23:16 We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
23:05 Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
22:56 Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
22:55 Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
22:52 Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
22:49 Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
22:45 Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
22:40 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
22:37 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
21:39 Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
21:23 Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
21:18 South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
21:12 Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
21:00 We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
20:58 From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
20:41 Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
20:37 Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
20:20 Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
20:17 Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
20:17 Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
19:52 Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
19:18 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
18:02 Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
17:42 AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
17:18 Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
17:07 Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
16:39 Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
16:15 Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
15:55 Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
15:29 Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
13:34 Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
13:23 Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
12:14 Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
10:42 Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
10:15 Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
09:54 Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
06:48 Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
03:56 Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
03:14 Butland deserves England start – Hughes
02:16 Asensio not interested in PSG move
01:25 Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
00:06 ´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers

Monday 11 September

23:57 Huddersfield boss Wagner: We were not good enough
23:35 I have felt the pressure for a year - Bilic delighted with West Ham win
23:14 We want to take it step by step in Europe, insists Emery
22:53 West Ham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Birthday boy Bilic sees Hammers get off the mark
21:41 Al Hilal 3 Al Ain 0 (3-0 agg): Carlos Eduardo´s hat-trick secures semi-final spot
20:52 Allegri wants ´aggressive´ Juventus ahead of Barcelona battle
20:36 Allardyce has no interest in replacing De Boer at Crystal Palace
20:28 Simeone insists Champions League glory is within Atletico Madrid sights
19:52 Dybala won´t rule out Messi link-up but remains committed to Juventus
19:23 City need ´a bit of luck´ to challenge in Champions League - Bernardo Silva
19:01 Aubameyang delighted with praise from ´hero´ Maldini
18:30 Valverde on the fence about starting Dembele against Juventus
18:21 Mandzukic out of Juventus´ trip to Barcelona
18:12 Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo´s Ballon d´Or credentials
17:54 Bayern players must take responsibility, warns Neuer
17:43 Ter Stegen not out for Barcelona revenge against Juventus
17:12 Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar
16:58 It´s a joke - Ancelotti rubbishes Chinese Super League rumours
16:30 Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy
16:14 Mourinho blames scheduling for English clubs´ poor Champions League record
15:43 Mourinho ´more than confident´ in Lindelof ahead of Champions League bow
15:36 We must not take stupid risks - Conte to bench Hazard again for Qarabag
15:15 Shaqiri urges Basel to exploit Manchester United´s ´vulnerable´ defence
14:41 Drogba impressed by Morata´s superb Chelsea start
13:56 Poor De Boer - Frank´s Crystal Palace misadventure in numbers
13:33 Poyet resigns after dismal Shanghai Shenhua run
12:52 De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace after worst Premier League start
12:29 Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel
12:24 Critics not hurting Bale after injury pain at Real Madrid
11:15 Christmas Clasico - Barcelona to host Real Madrid on December 23
10:15 United play more long balls than Stoke - Hughes hits back at Mourinho
09:59 Hazard cranks up Chelsea pressure in ´really important´ Champions League season
09:20 Guardiola: Aguero and Jesus have a ´top´ relationship
09:17 Wenger never contemplated sensational Man Utd move due to love of Arsenal´s ´values´
06:05 MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy
05:19 Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now
03:14 Kane can be Tottenham´s Batistuta – Pochettino
02:30 Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism
00:21 ´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge
00:18 I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola

Eredivisie table

# Team MP D P
1 Feyenoord 4 +9 12
2 Vitesse 4 +7 9
3 Ajax 4 +6 9
4 Utrecht 4 +6 9
5 PSV 4 +4 9
6 AZ 4 +3 9
7 Heerenveen 4 +3 8
8 VVV 4 +2 7
9 PEC Zwolle 4 +1 7
10 Groningen 4 -1 5
11 Heracles 4 -1 5
12 Sparta Rotterdam 4 -2 5
13 Excelsior 4 -3 4
14 ADO Den Haag 4 -5 3
15 NAC Breda 4 -7 1
16 Twente 4 -5 0
17 Roda JC 4 -8 0
18 Willem II 4 -9 0

Facebook