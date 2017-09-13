Coutinho returns to Liverpool squad for Sevilla clash

Philippe Coutinho was named in Liverpool's squad for Wednesday's Champions League match against Sevilla after a transfer window in which his request to leave the club proved fruitless.

The Reds refused a host of mega-money bids from LaLiga giants Barcelona and the Brazil star has since remained absent from Jurgen Klopp's team sheet, with back injuries and illness cited.

However, with Anfield hosting top-tier European football for the first time since 2014, Coutinho was again called to grace the squad with his star quality.

It did not come as a major surprise, as, when asked following the 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the weekend whether the forward would be involved, Klopp simply replied "yes".

Loris Karius' inclusion from the start was also foretold by the German boss, while Mohamed Salah was picked in the XI despite being excused from training on Tuesday through illness.

Liverpool's Group E campaign also sees them take on Spartak Moscow and Maribor.