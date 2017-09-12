Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata

Zinedine Zidane has accepted that he is short on numbers in attack because Real Madrid failed to replace Alvaro Morata after he made clear his desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spain international Morata left Madrid for Chelsea in July after growing frustrated with playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

Since leaving, Morata has attracted considerable praise for his promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals and laying on another two in four Premier League appearances.

Zidane revealed that he wanted Morata to stay, but the forward had already made up his mind, with his departure leaving only Borja Mayoral as cover for Benzema, who is out for about a month with a hamstring injury.