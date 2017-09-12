Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford marked his Champions League debut with a goal to continue a stunning career of firsts.

The young forward came off the bench to grab the final goal as United kicked off their European campaign with a 3-0 win over Basel – but it was hardly surprising.

Rashford famously broke into the Manchester United line-up with a double against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

And that thirst for the big moment has continued ever since.

1 - Marcus Rashford has scored on his PL, Europa League, Champions League & EFL Cup debut for @ManUtd , as well as his England debut. Star. pic.twitter.com/15yOy8Mc8V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2017

He netted twice on his Premier League bow versus Arsenal three days later and subsequently repeated the trick of scoring on debut by doing so in his first EFL Cup appearance (against Northampton) and maiden Manchester derby.

The trend has also continued at international level, with Rashford marking his first Under-21 and senior England appearances by finding the net.