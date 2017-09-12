Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash

Paul Pogba was named Manchester United skipper for their Champions League opener against Basel on Tuesday.

With club captain Michael Carrick on the bench and Antonio Valencia, who has taken the armband in every game this season, rested completely, Jose Mourinho gave the 24-year-old the role for the first time.

Pogba will lead a line-up featuring two enforced alterations, with Victor Lindelof handed a second start for the club alongside Chris Smalling due to Eric Bailly and Phil Jones being suspended.

Ashley Young is appearing for the first time this term at right-back, while Juan Mata and Anthony Martial have returned to the XI in place of Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford respectively.

United, playing in the competition for the first time in two years, enter the contest on the back of an unbeaten start in the Premier League.