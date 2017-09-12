Related

Article

Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus

12 September 2017 20:20

Ousmane Dembele will make his full debut for Barcelona in Tuesday's Champions League Group D match against Juventus at Camp Nou.

Dembele became Barcelona's record signing when he joined for an initial €105million from Borussia Dortmund last month and he came off the bench for a maiden outing against Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday.

The France winger laid on Luis Suarez to complete a 5-0 rout of Barca's city rivals and he comes into Ernesto Valverde's side for Gerard Deulofeu in the only change from the weekend line-up.

Barcelona beat Juventus in the 2015 Champions League final but were dumped out of last season's competition at the quarter-final stage by Massimiliano Allegri's men.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 12 September

21:39 Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
21:23 Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
21:18 South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
21:12 Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
21:00 We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
20:58 From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
20:41 Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
20:37 Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
20:20 Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
20:17 Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
20:17 Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
19:52 Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
19:18 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
18:02 Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
17:42 AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
17:18 Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
17:07 Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
16:39 Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
16:15 Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
15:55 Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
15:29 Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
13:34 Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
13:23 Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
12:14 Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
10:42 Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
10:15 Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
09:54 Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
06:48 Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
03:56 Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
03:14 Butland deserves England start – Hughes
02:16 Asensio not interested in PSG move
01:25 Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
00:06 ´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers

Monday 11 September

23:57 Huddersfield boss Wagner: We were not good enough
23:35 I have felt the pressure for a year - Bilic delighted with West Ham win
23:14 We want to take it step by step in Europe, insists Emery
22:53 West Ham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Birthday boy Bilic sees Hammers get off the mark
21:41 Al Hilal 3 Al Ain 0 (3-0 agg): Carlos Eduardo´s hat-trick secures semi-final spot
20:52 Allegri wants ´aggressive´ Juventus ahead of Barcelona battle
20:36 Allardyce has no interest in replacing De Boer at Crystal Palace
20:28 Simeone insists Champions League glory is within Atletico Madrid sights
19:52 Dybala won´t rule out Messi link-up but remains committed to Juventus
19:23 City need ´a bit of luck´ to challenge in Champions League - Bernardo Silva
19:01 Aubameyang delighted with praise from ´hero´ Maldini
18:30 Valverde on the fence about starting Dembele against Juventus
18:21 Mandzukic out of Juventus´ trip to Barcelona
18:12 Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo´s Ballon d´Or credentials
17:54 Bayern players must take responsibility, warns Neuer
17:43 Ter Stegen not out for Barcelona revenge against Juventus
17:12 Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar
16:58 It´s a joke - Ancelotti rubbishes Chinese Super League rumours
16:30 Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy
16:14 Mourinho blames scheduling for English clubs´ poor Champions League record
15:43 Mourinho ´more than confident´ in Lindelof ahead of Champions League bow
15:36 We must not take stupid risks - Conte to bench Hazard again for Qarabag
15:15 Shaqiri urges Basel to exploit Manchester United´s ´vulnerable´ defence
14:41 Drogba impressed by Morata´s superb Chelsea start
13:56 Poor De Boer - Frank´s Crystal Palace misadventure in numbers
13:33 Poyet resigns after dismal Shanghai Shenhua run
12:52 De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace after worst Premier League start
12:29 Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel
12:24 Critics not hurting Bale after injury pain at Real Madrid
11:15 Christmas Clasico - Barcelona to host Real Madrid on December 23
10:15 United play more long balls than Stoke - Hughes hits back at Mourinho
09:59 Hazard cranks up Chelsea pressure in ´really important´ Champions League season
09:20 Guardiola: Aguero and Jesus have a ´top´ relationship
09:17 Wenger never contemplated sensational Man Utd move due to love of Arsenal´s ´values´
06:05 MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy
05:19 Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now
03:14 Kane can be Tottenham´s Batistuta – Pochettino
02:30 Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism
00:21 ´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge
00:18 I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola

Sunday 10 September

23:26 Palace were the better team, admits Burnley boss Dyche
23:13 Ancelotti has signed contract with Chinese club, claims Basler
22:32 Bundesliga history-maker Steinhaus ´relieved´ after landmark moment
22:11 Liverpool hopeful over Ings after early withdrawal
21:47 Parish calls for unity at Palace as pressure mounts on De Boer
21:10 Clement urges patience with ´quality player´ Sanches
20:43 Swansea vulnerable with zonal marking, says Newcastle match-winner Lascelles
19:49 Montella unhappy with Milan capitulation
19:13 Milan failed to see Aubameyang potential - Maldini
18:52 Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 1: Sanches shackled as Magpies win without Benitez
18:25 Joao Mario determined to build on Inter´s positive start
17:58 Lazio 4 AC Milan 1: Hat-trick hero Immobile takes centre stage
17:37 De Boer on the brink as Palace suffer worst start in Premier League history
17:15 Heaton suffers dislocated shoulder, confirms Dyche
17:09 Dortmund captain Schmelzer out for six weeks
17:07 Palace will get what we deserve, De Boer claims
17:06 Seri speaks out over collapsed Barcelona transfer
16:52 ´Scary´ PSG must challenge in Champions League - Henry
16:49 I´ve coached no better guys than Matic – Mourinho
16:36 Van Dijk to regain fitness with Southampton reserves outing
16:30 Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 0: Early Wood strike piles pressure on De Boer
16:20 Mendy would have rejected Chelsea, Monaco VP reveals
15:48 Juventus without Khedira and Marchisio for Barcelona clash
14:42 Inter 2 SPAL 0: Spalletti makes it three wins in a row
13:56 Ronaldo ´the best in the world´, says Zidane
13:16 Benitez to miss Newcastle´s Swansea trip after surgery
12:26 Neymar no longer playing with the best at PSG, claims Wenger
11:51 Effenberg: Lewandowski should go to PSG or Barcelona
10:29 Valverde hails ´extraordinary´ Messi
08:54 Fernandez hopes Messi signs contract ´soon´
07:08 MLS Review: Toronto secure play-off place, Orlando win
03:27 Fernandez defends Bartomeu and calls for calm
02:48 Valverde happy to be ahead of Real Madrid
01:06 It is not done - Iniesta clears up Barcelona contract confusion
00:41 Coutinho could return against Sevilla, Klopp confirms
00:16 Kane admits flukey first goal was unintended

Facebook