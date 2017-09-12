Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus

Ousmane Dembele will make his full debut for Barcelona in Tuesday's Champions League Group D match against Juventus at Camp Nou.
Dembele became Barcelona's record signing when he joined for an initial €105million from Borussia Dortmund last month and he came off the bench for a maiden outing against Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday.
The France winger laid on Luis Suarez to complete a 5-0 rout of Barca's city rivals and he comes into Ernesto Valverde's side for Gerard Deulofeu in the only change from the weekend line-up.
Barcelona beat Juventus in the 2015 Champions League final but were dumped out of last season's competition at the quarter-final stage by Massimiliano Allegri's men.
Barça XI:— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 12, 2017
1.Ter Stegen
2.Semedo
3.Piqué
4.Rakitic
5.Sergio
8.A.Iniesta
9.Suárez
10.Messi
11.Dembélé
18.J.Alba
23.Umtiti#BarçaJuve
