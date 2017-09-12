Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival

Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The former England boss succeeds Frank de Boer who was dismissed just four games into the new Premier League season with Palace yet to pick up a point, or score a goal.

The 70-year-old, whose managerial career spans five decades and 15 clubs in eight countries, including leading four national teams, told the club's official website: "This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories. In those days I had dreams of playing for the team, then as a coach you think about coaching the team and a lot has happened in between times.

"It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential. We are the club of south London, with an enormously large fan base. The ambitions here are realistic and there is an enormous potential for growth and I hope we can achieve our goals.

"I am very excited to be back in club football and it is a long while since I have enjoyed the day to day sessions of training.”