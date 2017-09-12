Article

Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return

12 September 2017 22:37

Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko hit their first Chelsea goals as the Blues returned to the Champions League with a rampant 6-0 group-stage win over Qarabag at Stamford Bridge.

After a year away from European competition, the three points never looked in doubt for the Premier League champions after Pedro kicked off their Group C campaign with a fifth-minute goal.

A bizarre strike from full debutant Zappacosta followed before the interval, Cesar Azpilicueta added a third and there was still time for substitute Bakayoko and Michy Batshuayi to get in on the act.

Gurban Gurbanov's visitors - becoming the first side from Azerbaijan to play in the main draw of Europe's premier club competition - never threatened to spring a surprise and Thibaut Courtois will enjoy few easier outings this season.

This is a fourth straight win for Antonio Conte's men in all competitions but three points here were the bare minimum.

They are now back in league action at home to rivals Arsenal on Sunday before tougher tests in this group against Atletico Madrid and Roma.

Ibrahim Sehic saved with some ease from Marcos Alonso's curler in Chelsea's first attack, but his parry behind prompted a spell of pressure from which Qarabag never recovered.

The first corner was scrambled away but a second set-piece went short for Willian to pick out Pedro, completely free on the edge of the box and able to sweep a finish high past Sehic.

A smart low stop denied Willian after executing a clever one-two with Batshuayi, who could only stab the rebound wide from a tight angle.

Zappacosta's moment then came on the half-hour mark as he followed an impressive charge past Wilde-Donald Guerrier on the right flank with a fizzing cross-cum-shot that flew over the helpless Sehic.

The wing-back could have added another before half-time but pulled his left-footed effort wide, before Pedro Henrique belatedly drew a first comfortable stop from Courtois.

Although Chelsea's momentum initially slowed after the break, the third goal soon arrived as Cesc Fabregas centred for Azpilicueta to direct a fine header past Sehic.

Willian dipped inside from the left to lash against the crossbar, but the fourth belonged to Bakayoko - introduced in N'Golo Kante's place - as he profited from a goalmouth scramble and then a hefty deflection to beat Sehic.

Batshuayi followed suit and blasted a low finish past the goalkeeper before forcing a Maksim Medvedev own goal from Zappacosta's cross to cap the scoring on a comfortable return to European action.

 

KEY OPTA STATS

- This was Chelsea’s joint-biggest win in the Champions League (6-0 vs Maribor in October 2014).
- Chelsea have lost just one of their last 39 home games in the Champions League group stages (W30 D8), and have scored in their last such 25 games at Stamford Bridge.
- Davide Zappacosta became the 100th Italian player to score a Champions League goal (excluding own goals).
- Thibaut Courtois’ assist for Zappacosta’s strike was the first by a keeper in the Champions League since Fraser Forster set up Tony Watt for Celtic against Barcelona in November 2012.
- Since joining the club in 2014, Cesc Fabregas has recorded 46 assists in all competitions – at least 21 more than any other Chelsea player in that time (Eden Hazard, 25).

- This was the 18th time a club has faced an English side in their first ever Champions League match – only one side has ever won (Mallorca vs Arsenal in 2001).

Sponsored links

Wednesday 13 September

00:53 Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
00:37 Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
00:26 Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
00:19 We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
00:17 Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
00:15 Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
00:14 Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
00:07 Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
00:05 Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
00:02 Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG

Tuesday 12 September

23:51 Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
23:37 Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
23:31 Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
23:19 Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
23:16 We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
23:05 Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
22:56 Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
22:55 Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
22:52 Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
22:49 Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
22:45 Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
22:40 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
22:37 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
21:39 Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
21:23 Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
21:18 South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
21:12 Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
21:00 We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
20:58 From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
20:41 Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
20:37 Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
20:20 Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
20:17 Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
20:17 Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
19:52 Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
19:18 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
18:02 Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
17:42 AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
17:18 Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
17:07 Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
16:39 Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
16:15 Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
15:55 Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
15:29 Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
13:34 Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
13:23 Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
12:14 Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
10:42 Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
10:15 Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
09:54 Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
06:48 Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
03:56 Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
03:14 Butland deserves England start – Hughes
02:16 Asensio not interested in PSG move
01:25 Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
00:06 ´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers

Monday 11 September

23:57 Huddersfield boss Wagner: We were not good enough
23:35 I have felt the pressure for a year - Bilic delighted with West Ham win
23:14 We want to take it step by step in Europe, insists Emery
22:53 West Ham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Birthday boy Bilic sees Hammers get off the mark
21:41 Al Hilal 3 Al Ain 0 (3-0 agg): Carlos Eduardo´s hat-trick secures semi-final spot
20:52 Allegri wants ´aggressive´ Juventus ahead of Barcelona battle
20:36 Allardyce has no interest in replacing De Boer at Crystal Palace
20:28 Simeone insists Champions League glory is within Atletico Madrid sights
19:52 Dybala won´t rule out Messi link-up but remains committed to Juventus
19:23 City need ´a bit of luck´ to challenge in Champions League - Bernardo Silva
19:01 Aubameyang delighted with praise from ´hero´ Maldini
18:30 Valverde on the fence about starting Dembele against Juventus
18:21 Mandzukic out of Juventus´ trip to Barcelona
18:12 Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo´s Ballon d´Or credentials
17:54 Bayern players must take responsibility, warns Neuer
17:43 Ter Stegen not out for Barcelona revenge against Juventus
17:12 Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar
16:58 It´s a joke - Ancelotti rubbishes Chinese Super League rumours
16:30 Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy
16:14 Mourinho blames scheduling for English clubs´ poor Champions League record
15:43 Mourinho ´more than confident´ in Lindelof ahead of Champions League bow
15:36 We must not take stupid risks - Conte to bench Hazard again for Qarabag
15:15 Shaqiri urges Basel to exploit Manchester United´s ´vulnerable´ defence
14:41 Drogba impressed by Morata´s superb Chelsea start
13:56 Poor De Boer - Frank´s Crystal Palace misadventure in numbers
13:33 Poyet resigns after dismal Shanghai Shenhua run
12:52 De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace after worst Premier League start
12:29 Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel
12:24 Critics not hurting Bale after injury pain at Real Madrid
11:15 Christmas Clasico - Barcelona to host Real Madrid on December 23
10:15 United play more long balls than Stoke - Hughes hits back at Mourinho
09:59 Hazard cranks up Chelsea pressure in ´really important´ Champions League season
09:20 Guardiola: Aguero and Jesus have a ´top´ relationship
09:17 Wenger never contemplated sensational Man Utd move due to love of Arsenal´s ´values´
06:05 MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy
05:19 Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now
03:14 Kane can be Tottenham´s Batistuta – Pochettino
02:30 Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism
00:21 ´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge
00:18 I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola

Facebook