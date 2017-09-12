Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last

Lionel Messi netted a brilliant brace as Barcelona helped themselves to a dose of Champions League revenge with a dominant 3-0 Group D win over Juventus.
The Serie A champions beat Barca by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals last season before holding out for a second-leg stalemate at Camp Nou.
Barca have since lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, but it was Juve's' most notable pre-season departure – Leonardo Bonucci's surprise switch to AC Milan – that loomed largest over this match as a once formidable defence was cut to ribbons in Giorgio Chiellini's injury absence.
Record signing Ousmane Dembele was busy on his full Barca debut, but it was a more familiar face that thrilled the home crowd.
Messi's magnificent opener in the final minute of the opening 45 marked the first time he has scored against fellow all-time great Gianluigi Buffon in the Juventus goal.
After making the second for Ivan Rakitic he repeated the trick to seal the points and maintain Barca's resurgent early season form under Ernesto Valverde.
69: Leo Messi picks the ball up on the right hand side, dances into the middle and lashes the ball into the bottom corner! #ForçaBarça (3-0) pic.twitter.com/JL53a9nzBO— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 12, 2017
Juve right-back Mattia De Sciglio joined Dembele in making a full debut for his new club and was almost the surprise source of the first goal in the sixth minute – Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen managing to tip wide as a speculative left-footed strike angled awkwardly away from him.
Messi botched an attempt to slide a free-kick under the wall and, precision having failed, Luis Suarez went for power on the rebound, forcing an unsighted Buffon to push over at full stretch.
Last-ditch challenges from Gerard Pique and Alex Sandro at either end took the sting out of attempts from Paulo Dybala and Dembele.
Alex Sandro's intervention was required following a slack pass from De Sciglio – his last contribution before hobbling off through injury – and Messi pounced as the Juve reshuffle fell into place.
Collecting the ball from Dembele on halfway, Barca's talisman drove at the visitors' backline and, having shaped to play in Jordi Alba, slipped the ball to Suarez.
The Uruguayan's deft lay-off was gladly accepted by Messi, who arrowed a shot through Medhi Benatia's legs and into the bottom-right corner.
Dybala fired wastefully off target when Pique failed to deal with Alex Sandro's cross early in the second half, while his dazzling compatriot Messi struck the post from the edge of the box at the other end – Buffon a relieved onlooker as the rebound spun off his shoulder to safety.
Messi blotted a fine evening's work in the 55th minute when he signalled to referee Damir Skomina with an imaginary yellow card for Miralem Pjanic. The upshot was a flash of the real thing, with Camp Nou jeering and whistling in support of their hero.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was back to what he does best soon enough – tearing into space behind Alex Sandro on the Juventus left. Messi's attempt was hacked out of the goalmouth by Stefano Sturaro, but only as far as Rakitic, who converted left-footed.
Suarez side-footed over from an Alba cross before Messi continued to torment increasingly bedraggled foes.
Andres Iniesta served as the familiar and ever-reliable supply line and, as Dembele's run across the Juve defence added to their confusion, Messi scooted inside Alex Sandro and smashed past a helpless Buffon.
Suarez had a fourth disallowed, the linesman's flag sparing a Buffon fumble, while Juve's cries for handball against Pique fell on deaf ears when he cleared Benatia's header off the line. It summed up a fruitless endeavour for Massimiliano Allegri's men.
Key Opta facts:
- The last time Juventus conceded at least three goal in a Champions League match at the group stage was in December 2009, against Bayern Munchen.
- Eight of the last nine goals Juventus conceded in the Champions League were scored by Spanish teams (Sevilla, Real Madrid, Barcelona).
- The Bianconeri have failed to score only in two of their last 13 Champions League matches, both times at the Camp Nou against Barcelona.
- Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 12 home games against Italian sides in European competitions (W9 D3).
- Lionel Messi scored his first Champions League goals against Gianluigi Buffon: the Argentinian found the back of the net with his first touch in opposition box.
|Messi used to make me suffer - Barca boss Valverde delights in leading superstar
|Celtic win a ´good step forward´, claims PSG boss Emery
|Refreshed Iniesta ´feeling good´ after classy Champions League display
|We are not robots - Nainggolan calls for patience as Roma adjust
|Don´t Pjanic! Juventus midfielder not flustered by Barca reverse
|Robben, Ancelotti demand improvement from below-par Bayern Munich
|Sporting boss disappointed with second-half display despite victory
|Di Francesco admits Roma lack fitness
|Coutinho questions remain as Klopp turns to Karius for Liverpool v Sevilla
|Rodgers frustrated as ´passive´ Celtic are taught a lesson by PSG
|Conte: Chelsea changes showed trust in players
|Championship Review: Leeds march on, Bluebirds suffer first loss
|Mourinho warns Man United over complacency
|Rashford continues remarkable scoring trend in Champions League bow
|We have been waiting – Fabregas revels in Chelsea´s winning Champions League return
|Olympiacos 2 Sporting Lisbon 3: Doumbia inspires Sporting against chaotic Greeks
|Celtic 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Cavani creates history as PSG run riot at Parkhead
|Manchester United 3 Basel 0: Six in six for Lukaku
|Bayern Munich 3 Anderlecht 0: Lewandowski on target as Ancelotti´s men return to winning ways
|Benfica 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Drought over after come-from-behind victory
|Roma 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Di Francesco debut ends in stalemate
|Barcelona 3 Juventus 0: Majestic Messi bests Buffon at last
|Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0: Zappacosta and Bakayoko on target in winning European return
|Klopp stands by Liverpool´s failed Mane appeal
|Man United´s Pogba injures hamstring against Basel
|South Africa agree to replay World Cup qualifier after referee ban
|Lemar injury opens up opportunities, says Monaco boss Jardim
|We´re here to win - Bosz calls on Dortmund to be brave
|From Fulham heroics to England embarrassment - The highs and lows of Roy Hodgson´s managerial career
|Fulham´s best finish but unloved at Liverpool - Hodgson´s Premier League career in numbers
|Crystal Palace confirm Hodgson arrival
|Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus
|Paul Pogba named Manchester United captain for Basel clash
|Yaya knows why - Guardiola tight-lipped on Toure absence for Manchester City
|Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst
|Tottenham´s Wembley ´curse´ and Zidane aims to make history - Champions League in Opta numbers
|AFC Champions League Review: Guangzhou´s stunning comeback ends on penalties
|Liverpool appeal against Mane ban rejected by FA
|Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision
|Kane ready to stand and trade with Champions League heavyweights
|Zidane lacking options after failure to replace Morata
|Don´t assume Real Madrid will top group – Pochettino
|Zidane: Real Madrid not dependent on returning Ronaldo
|Monaco without Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener
|Davids feels Messi comparisons ´hurt´ Dybala
|Bartra out of Dortmund´s Tottenham clash
|Manchester United now have no weaknesses - Basel coach Wicky impressed by transfers
|Van Nistelrooy asked me to play for Netherlands - Asensio
|Mbappe chose PSG ´dream´ in spite of bigger offers, Al-Khelaifi claims
|Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi
|Barcelona humiliation already forgotten by PSG, says Silva
|Butland deserves England start – Hughes
|Asensio not interested in PSG move
|Bale: I could celebrate against Tottenham
|´Calm´ Celtic can cope in the Champions League, insists Rodgers
|Huddersfield boss Wagner: We were not good enough
|I have felt the pressure for a year - Bilic delighted with West Ham win
|We want to take it step by step in Europe, insists Emery
|West Ham 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Birthday boy Bilic sees Hammers get off the mark
|Al Hilal 3 Al Ain 0 (3-0 agg): Carlos Eduardo´s hat-trick secures semi-final spot
|Allegri wants ´aggressive´ Juventus ahead of Barcelona battle
|Allardyce has no interest in replacing De Boer at Crystal Palace
|Simeone insists Champions League glory is within Atletico Madrid sights
|Dybala won´t rule out Messi link-up but remains committed to Juventus
|City need ´a bit of luck´ to challenge in Champions League - Bernardo Silva
|Aubameyang delighted with praise from ´hero´ Maldini
|Valverde on the fence about starting Dembele against Juventus
|Mandzukic out of Juventus´ trip to Barcelona
|Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo´s Ballon d´Or credentials
|Bayern players must take responsibility, warns Neuer
|Ter Stegen not out for Barcelona revenge against Juventus
|Champions League Matchday One: Juventus to break Italian record, Celtic braced for Neymar
|It´s a joke - Ancelotti rubbishes Chinese Super League rumours
|Bayern boss Ancelotti moving on from Lewandowski controversy
|Mourinho blames scheduling for English clubs´ poor Champions League record
|Mourinho ´more than confident´ in Lindelof ahead of Champions League bow
|We must not take stupid risks - Conte to bench Hazard again for Qarabag
|Shaqiri urges Basel to exploit Manchester United´s ´vulnerable´ defence
|Drogba impressed by Morata´s superb Chelsea start
|Poor De Boer - Frank´s Crystal Palace misadventure in numbers
|Poyet resigns after dismal Shanghai Shenhua run
|De Boer sacked by Crystal Palace after worst Premier League start
|Kante showing he is the best - Conte hails Chelsea midfield marvel
|Critics not hurting Bale after injury pain at Real Madrid
|Christmas Clasico - Barcelona to host Real Madrid on December 23
|United play more long balls than Stoke - Hughes hits back at Mourinho
|Hazard cranks up Chelsea pressure in ´really important´ Champions League season
|Guardiola: Aguero and Jesus have a ´top´ relationship
|Wenger never contemplated sensational Man Utd move due to love of Arsenal´s ´values´
|MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy
|Raiola: Verratti will stay at PSG... for now
|Kane can be Tottenham´s Batistuta – Pochettino
|Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism
|´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge
|I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola