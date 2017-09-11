MLS Review: Atlanta christen new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy

It was a memorable night for Atlanta United, who celebrated playing in their new stadium with a convincing win over FC Dallas in MLS, while reigning champions Seattle Sounders drew at home to LA Galaxy.
Expansion franchise and stuttering Atlanta christened Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 victory against Dallas on Sunday.
Having used Bobby Dodd Stadium temporarily, Atlanta moved to the newly built Mercedes-Benz Stadium – also home to NFL franchise the Atlanta Falcons – this week and snapped their four-match winless streak in front of a sell-out crowd of 45,314.
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez gave Atlanta a 14th-minute lead when he snuck in at the back post and bundled the ball home.
The FIRST EVER win in @MBStadium— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 10, 2017
Relive the historic match for #ATLUTD pic.twitter.com/L7FX5GK3gH
It took only a minute into the second half for Atlanta to double their lead after Josef Martinez side-footed past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.
Miguel Almiron rattled the crossbar before team-mate Gregory Garza made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.
Atlanta occupy the sixth and final play-off spot in the Eastern Conference, while Dallas – amid an eight-game winless run – are sixth in the west, only a point ahead of San Jose Earthquakes.
The Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors the Galaxy at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Lamar Neagle's 85th-minute equaliser cancelled out Gyasi Zardes' first-half opener as Western Conference high-flyers Seattle extended their undefeated streak to 12 matches.
Ozzie Román Lamar— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 11, 2017
1-1 #SEAvLA pic.twitter.com/cTZMMwLPWz
Meanwhile, Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City played out a 1-1 draw.
