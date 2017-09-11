´I was lucky´ - Ritchie relieved to avoid red for Mawson challenge

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie admits he was "lucky" to avoid being sent-off for a Sadio Mane-esque challenge in Sunday's 1-0 win at Swansea.

With scores level at 0-0, Ritchie was shown a yellow card for a high boot on Alfie Mawson as the Swans defender stooped to head a loose ball.

The incident reignited debate around Mane's sending off just 24 hours earlier, when the Liverpool attacker was dismissed for catching onrushing Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in similar circumstances.

Scotland international Ritchie, who later supplied the corner for Jamaal Lascelles' winner, was relieved to see referee Mike Jones only issue a yellow at the Liberty Stadium.

"I had visions of Match of the Day from last night going through my mind," Ritchie told reporters at a post-match press conference.

"It was similar, but he [Mawson] came in a bit lower than the one last night – so, I was lucky. I was delighted it was a yellow card, to be honest."

Swans manager Paul Clement agreed with the decision, labelling the incident "no big deal".

Ritchie scored 12 goals in helping the Magpies to promotion from the Championship last season.